National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Want to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the following locations:

• Alpine Sheriff’s Station – 2751 Alpine Boulevard

• Poway Sheriff’s Station – 13100 Bowron Road

• Encinitas – Scripps Encinitas Hospital – 354 Santa Fe Drive

• Ramona – Albertson’s Parking Lot – 1459 Main Street

• Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation – 388 East Alvarado Street

• San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente, 400 Craven Road

• Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard

• Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9305 Mission Gorge Road

• Lakeside – Walgreens Parking Lot, 9728 Winter Gardens Boulevard

• Spring Valley – Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road

• Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation 3240 Main Street

• Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot, 310 Sycamore Avenue

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles accepted.

Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands.

You can always drop off unwanted prescriptions at any Sheriff’s Station or Substation during normal business hours. For more information, visit: http://goo.gl/EZkJL4.