Looking to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the following locations:

• Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation 388 East Alvarado Street

• San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente 400 Craven Road

Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot 310 Sycamore Avenue

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands.

If you can’t participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you can always drop off unwanted prescriptions at any Sheriff’s Station or Substation during normal business hours. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2J9VdYT.