Looking to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is on Saturday, October 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the following locations:

• Julian Sheriff’s Substation – 2907 Washington Street

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands. If you can’t participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you can always drop off unwanted prescriptions at any Sheriff’s Station or Substation during normal business hours.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2J9VdYT.

Drop Off locations

• Alpine Sheriff’s Station – 2751 Alpine Boulevard

• Poway Sheriff’s Station – 13100 Bowron Road

• Encinitas – Scripps Hospital – 354 Santa Fe Drive

• Ramona – Albertson’s Parking Lot- 1459 Main Street

• Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation – 388 East Alvarado Street

• Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station 11486 Campo Road

• Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation- 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard

• San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente – 400 Craven Road

• Lakeside – Walgreens Parking Lot- 9728 Winter Gardens Boulevard

• Santee – Walgreens Parking Lot- 9305 Mission Gorge Road

• Lemon Grove Sheriff’s Substation – 3240 Main Street

• Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot- 310 Sycamore Avenue