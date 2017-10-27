Looking to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription drugs? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of these medicines during the Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is on Saturday, October 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies will be at the following locations:

• Encinitas – Scripps Encinitas Hospital 354 Santa Fe Drive

• Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation 388 East Alvarado Street

•Poway Sheriff’s Station1 3100 Bowron Road

• San Marcos – Kaiser Permanente 400 Craven Road

• Vista – Walgreens Parking Lot 310 Sycamore

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands.

If you can’t participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day, you can always drop off unwanted prescriptions at any Sheriff’s Station or Substation during normal business hours. For more information, visit: http://goo.gl/EZkJL4.