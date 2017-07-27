National Night Out Against Crime© is on Tuesday, August 1st. The Sheriff’s Department is inviting the public to a dozen different events all over the county.

Night Out Against Crime© is a celebration of community relationships. Meet deputies who patrol your neighborhoods, learn about the many services we provide, get crime prevention tips and other ways you can stay safe. If you can’t make it to any of these events, leave your porch light on as a show of solidarity on Night Out Against Crime©.

Activities and times vary by location. To learn more, visit www.sdsheriff.net. Look for the Night Out Against Crime© logo on the left side of the homepage and click on a community to see a flyer. Sheriff Bill Gore will be at the Encinitas location (1010 N. El Camino Real) starting at 3:30 p.m.  Vista

 Alpine

 Ramona

 Encinitas

 Rancho San Diego

 Fallbrook (August 4th)

 San Marcos (two locations)

 Imperial Beach

 Santee

 Lemon Grove

 Valley Center

 Poway