National Event In San Marcos “The Day of the Morgan”

NATIONAL EVENT ON November 4, 2017

The American Morgan Horse Association announces a nationwide promotional event, “The Day of the Morgan”. On Saturday, November 4, Morgan horse farms, barns and training stables from coast to coast will open their doors to the public in an effort to introduce as many people as possible to the wonderful breed in an up close and personal way.

Two San Marcos stables, Ride RDM at Majestic Farm located at 2333 N Twin Oaks Valley Road and Twin Oaks Valley Morgans at 3860 Twin Oaks Crest Drive will be open to the public, free of charge.

Times and locations are easily accessible on this interactive map by clicking each “pin”, which reveals each individual farm’s name, address, contact information and hours they will be open for the event. Please note: the stables whose event will be held on November 4th are in denoted with a red pin.

https://www.easymapmaker.com/map/bf5a4b902100ee777917d05aa1c3caca

Riding and driving demonstrations will be on the agenda at many of the Open Barns. Others will offer carriage rides, and some may even have short test rides and a photo opportunity on a horse available. Most of all, it will be an opportunity to meet and learn about Morgan horses, and how they can enrich your life.

More information is available by contacting the American Morgan Horse Association:

Event Coordinator—Sandy Sessink @248-207-4956, oldorchsandy@aol.com

Executive Director—Carrie Mortensen @802-985-4944