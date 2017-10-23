National Conflict Resolution Center Receives $200,000 from Bank of America

To Help Train San Diegan’s To Work Together Addressing Key Issues

Support part of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders® program, which helps nonprofits grow more sustainably to build a thriving community

SAN DIEGO – Oct. 23, 2017 – National Conflict Resolution Center is proud to announce it has been named as a Bank of America 2017 Neighborhood Builder ® . The nonprofit, dedicated to managing and solving conflicts at all levels of society, is being recognized for its high impact work that contributes to economic and social progress in the San Diego area. Through Neighborhood Builders (#NeighborhoodBuilders), the bank provides organizations such as National Conflict Resolution Center with a unique combination of leadership development (for the executive director and a developing leader in the organization), $200,000 in flexible funding, access to a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and the opportunity to access capital in order to further expand impact in San Diego.

“We are honored to be chosen for the 2017 Neighborhood Builder Award,” said Steve Dinkin, president, National Conflict Resolution Center.” “Given the increased level of incivility and intolerance throughout society, this partnership with Bank of America will enable us to expand our communication, conflict resolution and inclusivity initiatives throughout the region.”

“Nonprofits like National Conflict Resolution Center are instrumental to address critical community needs and strengthen the economic health of San Diego,” said Rick Bregman, San Diego market president, Bank of America. “The significance of NCRC’s work more important than ever, as is the need to keep offering their innovative and effective conflict resolution programs at no-cost. The funding and leadership training provided by the Neighborhood Builder program can help scale this work for greater impact. It’s one way Bank of America deploys capital in communities and build cross-sector partnerships to advance economic and social progress as part of our approach to responsible growth”.

National Conflict Resolution Center was founded in 1983 by the University of San Diego Law Center and the San Diego County Bar Association. With more than 30 years of experience and over 20,000 cases managed, NCRC is recognized as an international leader in mediation instruction and conflict resolution.

National Conflict Resolution Center’s restorative justice initiative “Avoiding the Pipeline to Prison” uniquely serves San Diego’s poorest and most racially diverse communities. The program increases public safety, community empowerment and accountability for youth through communication skills training, mediation, and restorative practices instead of traditional prosecution and incarceration. The proverbial “village” addresses concerning behavior by its own youth. Having community members help a youth create a restitution plan ensures successful plan completion and the restoration of relationships, helping communities thrive.

Since 2004 through Neighborhood Builders, Bank of America has partnered with 22 nonprofits in San Diego, investing $4.4 million to help them scale and improve services and programs serving the community. These partnerships are part of the broader program, through which the bank has invested $220 million in nearly 1,000 nonprofits and nearly 2,000 nonprofit leaders across 45 U.S. communities. Through Neighborhood Builders, the bank has helped nonprofits create greater impact in communities and better prepare for the future by providing the tools and resources to develop stronger strategic plans, build cross-sector partnerships, and enhance funding opportunities.

About the National Conflict Resolution Center … National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) provides the resources, training and expertise to help people, organizations and communities around the world manage and solve conflicts, with civility. Built on the principle that every dispute has a solution, NCRC serves a variety of communities in both the public and private sectors – regionally, nationally and internationally. The organization’s mission is to resolve issues with the highest possible degree of civility and equitability to all parties involved.

NCRC was founded in 1983 by the University of San Diego Law Center and the San Diego County Bar Association. With more than 30 years of experience and over 20,000 cases managed, NCRC is recognized as an international leader in mediation instruction and conflict resolution. To learn more, donate or volunteer please call 619-238-2400 or visit http://www.ncrconline.com/. Connect with NCRC on Facebook and Twitter.

About Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance ….At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at http://about.bankofamerica.com/, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News .

# # #