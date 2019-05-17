Natalie Sherod Named Account Executive At Cavignac & Associates



Natalie Sherod

SAN DIEGO, CA — (May 15, 2019) – Natalie Sherod, CPCU, CIC, AU, has been brought aboard by Cavignac & Associates as an account executive within the company’s Commercial Department, announced Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, RPLU, CRIS, president and managing principal of the downtown San Diego-based risk management and insurance brokerage firm.

Bringing to Cavignac & Associates nearly 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, Sherod is charged with maintaining relationships with existing clients, handling renewals and prospecting for new sales leads. She provides risk management advice, recommends insurance vehicles and appropriate levels of coverage, obtains information needed for ratings and issuance of proposals, documents conversations with insureds and carriers regarding exposures and coverages, and makes new sales calls in accordance with goals set forth in conjunction with the department’s sales manager.

Sherod previously served as senior territory manager for Liberty Mutual in San Diego, where she was employed for eleven-and-a-half years. There she managed a $50 million territory made up of 35 independent agents, with premium sizes ranging from $600,000 to $9 million. She developed and maintained relationships with agency staff and internal contacts, from licensing, contracting, product management and finance to underwriting and claims. She also trained, motivated and assisted agency personnel with implementing company marketing programs to increase productivity and improve bottom-line results for the firm.

Prior to becoming the senior territory manager for Liberty Mutual, she served six years as a commercial underwriter for Golden Eagle.

Sherod is a graduate of San Diego State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

She holds a Charter Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation, as well as an Associate in Underwriting (AU) designation. She currently serves on the board of directors for the San Diego CPCU Society Chapter.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Calif., Sherod currently resides in the San Diego master-planned community of Del Sur with her husband, Francesco, her three-year-old daughter, Olivia, and one-year-old son, Owen. In her leisure time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and children.

About Cavignac & Associates: Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, as well as to law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies and the general business community. Company principals are Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, ARM, RPLU, CRIS, MLIS; James P. Schabarum II, CPCU, AFSB; Scott A. Bedingfield, AAI, CIC, CRIS; Patrick Casinelli, RHU, REBC, CHRS; Matthew Slakoff, CIC, CRIS; and Matthew Noonan, RHU, CIC, CHRS, CCWS. The firm employs a staff of more than 55 people at offices located at 450 B Street, Suite 1800, San Diego, Calif., 92101. More information about the company can be found on the Web at www.cavignac.com.