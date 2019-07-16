Emerging Latin Artist Performs at the Center on July 18th

Escondido, CA. – July 2019 – Latin artist, Natalia Lafourcade returns to Escondido to perform for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Thursday, July 18 at 8:00 pm on the Great Green.

Natalia Lafourcade is one of the most influential emerging Latin artists in the last twenty years. Since the age of fourteen, Lafourcade has been recording and releasing music that reflects her musical genius and youthful energy exciting fans and garnering her award after award.

Natalia Lafourcade’s first record produced Grammy nominations for Best Latin Pop Album and Best New Artist. Since 2004, Lafourcade has gone on to win eleven Grammy’s including Song of the Year for “Hasta la Raiz” at the 2015 Latin Grammy’s.

Lafourcade’s newest record, Musas, is filled with beautiful original melodies, and covers of classic songs from around the world.

Lafourcade says recording Musas was a “life-changing” experience while others are calling it “an emotional and graceful homage to Latin American Music” (Billboard) and “soothing to the ear” (PASTE).

Natalia Lafourcade can most recently be heard on the official recording of hit song “Remember Me” from the Disney/PIXAR film Coco.

Theshow is generously sponsored by Pulsar 107.3, Frontwave Credit Union and the Movement.

Tickets for the show are $45-$115 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/natalia-lafourcade-2/

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.