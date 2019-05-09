Narcotics Trafficking Arrest

Solana Beach, CA — On May 9, 2019, at approximately 10:31 a.m., detectives from the San Diego Sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 5 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach. The vehicle was being driven by 28 year old Juan Manuel Villalobos . Villalobos did not pull over for deputies and a traffic pursuit ensued. Villalobos exited the interstate at Encinitas Boulevard where one of the passengers, 24 year old Gabriel Albert Delosreyes exited the vehicle and fled. Delosreyes was later captured and arrested. Villalobos then drove the vehicle back onto northbound Interstate 5, where he exited again eastbound to La Costa Avenue into the City of Carlsbad. Near the intersection of Levante Street and Caminito Monarca, Villalobos and his remaining occupants fled from the vehicle on foot.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Encinitas Station and Carlsbad Police Officers responded to assist. Villalobos and two of the vehicle’s occupants, 34 year old Marcos Martinez and 26 year old Eddie Anthony Navarro were quickly captured in close proximity to the vehicle. An unknown female was able to evade arrest and remains at large. Deputies found a truck tire in the vehicle’s trunk, and discovered 25.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the truck tire. Small amounts of other drugs were also found on the suspects. Each of the four males were arrested for charges including possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

