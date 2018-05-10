 Nadine Kaina – Mother’s Day 2018

I have spent thirty-one Mother’s Day holidays in sunny California, most of them in Vista. How Time Flies!

When I moved here from Nebraska to Fallbrook for my first job, two sons had encouraged me to do so, one living in Chula Vista and one in Vista. Now those two with families are in Alabama. Another son and family live near Minneapolis, MN. I have sometimes received flowers and every holiday, phone calls arrive various times of the day.

Greeting cards are an “era thing”. I grew up receiving cards at most celebrated occasions from my parents, relatives, plus friends of the family who sent to each other. I loved sending many cards throughout the years. Now it is an “email/phone texting” era. I do get a card in the mail, every year from a niece in Ohio – “To An Awesome Aunt” – “Special Wishes on Mother’s Day”!

There is one relative in Vista – my one and only grandson, whose mother and her family all get together for a meal, sometimes at my dining room table. Now that I am getting older, we often “go out” to eat. This year his birthday is on the special holiday!

I have great sympathy for senior citizens, who are mothers and do not have anyone living close to receive hugs and kisses… maybe they get a card.

To All Mothers, this is my greeting card wish—–“You Are Special! Happy Mother’s Day”!!!