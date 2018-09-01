Myles Hastings Paced San Marcos In Win Over Oceanside 49-42

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Simcox Field at John Carroll Stadium-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA Friday, August 31, 2018-In a very key shootout that was held at Oceanside High School, the Knights of San Marcos High School improved their record to 3-0 on Myles Hastings (18 completions out of 27 attempts for 352 yards) 4 touchdown passes 24 yards to Quinn Roff (4 receptions for 52 yards) 2 of 65 and 9 yards to Jalen Bainer (5 receptions for 119 yards), Aaron Norita’s (15 carries for 118 yards) scored on 2 touchdown runs of 2 and 45 yards and Zack Frost carried the ball 11 times for 69 yards and scored a touchdown of 28 yards as they defeated the very talented Oceanside Pirates at 1-2 in a very crucial score.

Dave Rodriguez Head Football Coach at Oceanside High School: “My quarterback Kyrim Beacham runs the ball everyday in practice and we know what he is capable of but today we made fatal mistakes with penalties that were called that nullified our touchdowns. San Marcos ran more plays then we did. In the Avocado League, which is one of the best football conferences in North County, has outstanding coaches and great schools. We have to a better job on our end but it was a good team effort.”