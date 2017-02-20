Vista Weather

In the recent book, “50 Fabulous Places to Raise Your Family”, Vista was voted #7 of the 50 best cities in the nation. With an average of 340 days of sunshine a year, its only natural that fun and recreation should dominate Vista’s style of life. The cities various departments operate a total of 15 community parks – six times the national average – that includes theaters, museums, recreation centers, picnic grounds, athletic fields and specialty sports parks.

