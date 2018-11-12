My Experience at the VCC’s 2018 Health Report to the Community (Personal Narrative)

Alex Hughes — Vista, CA …September 2018 – The past couple of weeks were full of events to attend to or at least that was what I thought in my head. I had federal jury duty the day after my birthday (July 30th), Mira Costa started classes on the 20th and NCPC was having their 25th Anniversary on the 22nd. These were all important events though including the one that I found myself at today which was the VCC’s Health Report to the Community. My interest resided in learning how Vista was being effected by the usage of drugs as I had been becoming more involved with prevention work; I may get a minor in public health at this point.

The location was at the Shadowridge Golf Club which had amazing views of the greens and the mountans toward San Marcos in the back. The neighborhood was also quiet and well maintained with pathways and seating areas. I arrived making sure to dress properly at an event and venue such as this. I knew that there was expectations here. Luckily, I managed to reserve a spot before the event and had my own name tag. I met with a man before the event who actually had roots at Cal State San Marcos and had worked his way up from a maintanence man to working for a local school district. I love to hear that because it reminds me that the American Dream is still alive and well.

The event was to start at 8 am, but the breakfast was served before hand. It was a delicious selection of eggs, sausage, bacon and potatoes. Although good, my purpose was to listen to what the medical professionals had to say. At my table, there were some interesting characters. I met with a videographer who had set up the event and made his own movies in college, two that were invested in Palomar College and a couple that had their own business. I definitely was surrounded by very important persons that were from the government and other large organizations. At some points, it got to me that I was able to be here as a regular Vista resident. However, I remembered that I was involved in many community service efforts and had set my own sail; that is what will lead you to places and have these opportunities.

The presentations consisted of many that were involved with VCC and the board of directors. Their programs were highlighted in detail in regards to the medical services they provide such as screenings and dental work. They also mentioned awards and honors that were given as a result of their commitment to those from poorer backgrounds. I was glad that they highlighted North Coastal Prevention Coalition, and their hard work to bring awareness to underage drinking and teen marijuana usage. Drug prevention though was not the highlight of this presentation. Albeit, with mentions of opioid usage, there was not reports or in depth data on the prevalence of other drugs or even tobacco. I was somewhat disappointed given my prior enthusiasm.

However, the event itself allowed me to meet with many important people in the community that are working towards making Vista a better place to live. They are interested in the health of the community and want to make sure people have access to medical treatments.