My Experience at NCPC’s 25th Anniversary (Personal Narrative)

Alex Hughes –September 2018 … A very early morning alarm set off a day full of opportunities. Not only was I going to learn of the efforts of North Coastal Prevention Coalition over the past 25 years, I was going to have the chance to meet Kevin Sabet of Smart Approaches to Marijuana which felt like meeting a celebrity. His speeches of logic and reason when it came to marijuana policy made sense and came from science rather than emotional arguments. As for the commute, it was very easy to get to. It was being hosted at the El Camino Country Club which I didn’t even realize existed. I had gone on Vista Way many times in my life but never thought they could even fit a golf course along that area. It seems quite crowded with businesses and homes.

The venue was beautiful especially the entrance way and the quaint lobby building. I was shocked at how early the golfers arrived as it was only 7 am. They already had their clubs ready to go; this was a great way to visualize my future. I made myself useful and set up the tables for the event. I was ready to go and naturally loved to help out, so I blazed through and made those tables look great. That was when the guests started to gradually arrive.

Photos by Alex hughes

I had the chance to speak with many different people including representatives of government offices, representatives of drug prevention agencies and of course touched base with those at the Vista Community Clinic and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition. It seemed as if my hard work was allowing me to meet other very committed individuals.

What I learned was the history of how I was growing up in a region that was being protected from negative drug influences. All my life, I felt shielded from those trying to convince me to use cigarettes and marijuana, and that was because of North Coastal’s efforts. They presented several members of the coalition who have devoted decades to this cause, and their various achievements to banning the sales of synthetic marijuana in Oceanside to speaking out at city council meetings. Their efforts also expanded to reaching youth and community members who wanted to be involved in preventing underage alcohol and tobacco sales.

I was front and center to listen to all the speakers and was interested in taking in what they had to say. This could help me in my endeavors. Kevin Sabet of Smart Approaches to Marijuana took the stage and spoke about the current landscape of marijuana policy in California as well as in the U.S. He touched base on the dangers associated with use and the consequences that legalization has had on Colorado. This information was coming from someone who had previously worked at the White House in several administrations advising on drug control policy.

The event made me realize that the current efforts of drug legalization are in vain especially when you see the determination that is made by these educated individuals. Through their experiences in life and education, they know what direction will create sustainable progress for our society.