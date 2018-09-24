he California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s Levitt Amp Escondido Music Series Brings Country Music and Wine to Grape Day Park!

The New Music Series Continues the Grape Day Tradition by Showcasing Escondido’s local winemakers!

Escondido, CA. – September 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido continues the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 4pm-7pm!

Headlining the next festival is Alice Wallace, who will be performing at 5:30 pm with the opener, Lisa Sanders, Brown Sugar and Friends starting everything off at 4 pm!

With a style that is rooted in classic country songstresses such as Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, andEmmylou Harris, Southern California singer/songwriter Alice Wallace’s impeccable vocals and melodic, literate song-crafting skills bring a fresh touch to authentic Americana music. She has shared the stage with artists such as Wynonna Judd, Lee Ann Womack, Ray Wylie Hubbard, JD Souther, Albert Lee, Suzy Bogguss, and The Band Perry.

Lisa Sanders and Karen “Brown Sugar” Hayes are a pair of electrifying, bodacious, harmonizing singers of genuine heartfelt songs. This country-blues duo has been performing their unique style of music for over ten years to enthusiastic fans across America. Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar are set to tour in support of their 8th CD release Shiver, nominated for San Diego Music Awards Best Pop Album.

In addition to the live music, this week we will have six local wineries in our all-ages beer & wine garden offering tastings in celebration of Grape Day. Participating wineries include: Forgotten Barrel, Jack Simon, Orfila, Vesper, Espinosa, and Bernardo. Anyone participating in the Grape Day 5K will also receive a voucher for a free beer or wine to enjoy after the race. The Center’s Public Programs Manager, Stephany Farley, commented that “We are proud to continue the Grape Day tradition here at the Center along with our partners, the Escondido Wine Region and Grape Day 5K.”

This event is free and open to the public. Each “mini-festival” includes food trucks, arts and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and other entertainers in addition to live music. We have a large, free parking lot that you can enter on Escondido Blvd. or Woodward Ave.

The Center was recently awarded the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award to help transform their underused public spaces through the power of free, live music. While the program has been transforming cities across the nation since 2015, Escondido is the first city in California to be granted an award.

The Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series is generously sponsored by Escondido Wine Region, The San Diego Foundation, The San Diego Music Foundation, City Beat, Mother Earth, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Southern Exposure, Visit Escondido, Escondido Downtown Business Association and Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture (MAGEC).

Learn more at http://levitt.org

About the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation… The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a private foundation that exists to strengthen the social fabric of America. Through its support of creative placemaking, the Levitt Foundation empowers communities to transform underused public spaces into welcoming destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together and invigorates community life. The Foundation’s primary funding areas include permanent Levitt venues and the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, an annual grants competition. During the past decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to support access to free, high-caliber live music experiences while bringing new life to public spaces.

The Levitt network of permanent outdoor music venues and AMP concert sites collectively serves more than half a million people annually through 450+ free, family-friendly concerts in 23 towns and cities. As an example of the high-caliber talent presented across the Levitt network, the 2018 GRAMMY nominees include 15 artists who have performed on Levitt stages in recent years.

Permanent Levitt venues are located in cities as diverse as Los Angeles; Denver; Westport, Conn.; Bethlehem, Pa.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Arlington, Texas. Each permanent Levitt venue presents 50 free concerts every year and is programmed, managed and supported by its own 501(c)(3) Friends of Levitt nonprofit organization, with Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles run by the Foundation. Due to accelerating interest from cities and engaged citizens, the permanent Levitt venue program is growing. Developing Levitt locations across the country include Dayton (opening 2018), Sioux Falls (opening 2019), and Houston (opening 2020), amongst other cities.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.