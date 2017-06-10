Music, Music, Music! | Coming Up in the Jewish Arts Festival

Here’s what’s coming up in the festival:



Imagination Dead Imagine FINAL PERFORMANCE TONIGHT

AT 7:30PM IN THE LYCEUM SPACE



Text by Samuel Beckett

Music and Concept by Michael Roth



A new music theatre piece by Michael Roth featuring the words of Samuel Beckett. The three part program premieres one of Beckett’s most eloquent hidden masterpieces, a stirring journey of the mind and soul. A string quartet musically responds to the voices that lure them into a world where imagination might be dead – or is it? Also the premiere of Roth’s LABOR DAY, 1967, featuring a 78-recording of a Bar Mitzvah lesson with special appearance by Cantor William Tiep.



The 16th Annual Klezmer Summit

Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi Present: Tower of Babel – A Klezmer, Roma, Balkan Brass Party



JUNE 12 AT 7:30 PM ON THE LYCEUM STAGE



A Klezmer, Roma and Balkan Brass Party. Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi welcome special guests and high energy brass. This concert will thrill, with a driving dance beat and beautiful melancholic Middle Eastern improvisations. Opening this brass party is San Diego’s popular brass band, EUPHORIA.

Come early for the opening reception of our two art galleries! At 6:30 PM before the concert, we’ll be hosting an open reception with complimentary wine and cheese. Grab your tickets and peruse the beautiful works by Boris Malkin and Bill Farran.



Then grab some free kosher knishes, provided by Schmoozers Catering! Women Together Sing Out



JUNE 14 AT 7:30PM IN THE LYCEUM SPACE



Jewish, Latin and African American music of change, empowerment and belief. Folk, jazz and klezmer songs express the conviction of a more just and compassionate world starring Elizabeth Schwartz of Hot Pstromi, gospel singer Lisa Payton and jazz diva Coral MacFarland Thuet.



The Wandering Feast



JUNE 18 AT 2PM AT THE ENCINITAS LIBRARY

Based on the Memoir by Yale Strom

Adapted by Todd Salovey and Yale Strom

Directed by Todd Salovey – Music Composed and Performed by Yale Strom



In 1981, 23-year-old Yale Strom embarks on a trek through remnants of Europe’s Jewish communities. He meets musicians, singers, synagogue caretakers and butchers, Jewish and Roma. With live music, images and vivid stories, a world premiere staged reading of a life-changing musical journey.

