The Music Man At Welk Resort Theatre

The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “The Music Man” on May 5, 2017
Directed and Choreographed by Ray Limon starring David Humphrey as Harold Hill (Actors Equity) and Charlene Koepf as Marian
The classic tale of a travelling sales man who arrives in town to swindle its residents claiming the promise of a Boy’s Band using the “think system” is a family favorite and one of the most beloved musicals of all time.
Limon brings the magic to life with his intricate, feel good choreography and boasts a cast of locals and Los Angeles actors playing the familiar town roles of Pickalittle Ladies, Quartet Members and little Winthrop and Amaryllis.
With a score by Meredith Willson songs include “Trouble, 76 Trombones, Lida Rose, Til There Was You and Shipoopi!”
The show runs May 5 – Jul 30, 2017 with performances on Thurs/Sat/Sun (1pm matinees) and Thurs/Sat (8pm evenings). Prices are $51 for all tickets and add a pre-show meal on any day for just $21 more.