The Music Man At Welk Resort Theatre

The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “ The Music Man” on May 5, 2017

Directed and Choreographed by Ray Limon starring David Humphrey as Harold Hill (Actors Equity) and Charlene Koepf as Marian

The classic tale of a travelling sales man who arrives in town to swindle its residents claiming the promise of a Boy’s Band using the “think system” is a family favorite and one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Limon brings the magic to life with his intricate, feel good choreography and boasts a cast of locals and Los Angeles actors playing the familiar town roles of Pickalittle Ladies, Quartet Members and little Winthrop and Amaryllis.

With a score by Meredith Willson songs include “Trouble, 76 Trombones, Lida Rose, Til There Was You and Shipoopi!”

The show runs May 5 – Jul 30, 2017 with performances on Thurs/Sat/Sun (1pm matinees) and Thurs/Sat (8pm evenings). Prices are $51 for all tickets and add a pre-show meal on any day for just $21 more.