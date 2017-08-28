Music of John Denver Returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach

TR Robertson … The songs and music of John Denver will once again fill the air at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, located in Lomas Santa Fe Plaza, at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Acclaimed John Denver Tribute performer, Jim Curry, will sing and play the songs of the late John Denver, on Monday, November 6th and Tuesday, November 7th. Jim will be joined on stage with his wife Anne singing and playing guitar, Diane Ireland playing flutes and Chris Wills singing and playing keyboard. Performance time will be at 7:30 pm both days and ticket prices are $35.00. Tickets can be purchased by calling 858-481-1055 or go to www.noorthcoastrep.org.

My wife and I were fortunate to have recently enjoyed several evenings of the music of John Denver, presented by Jim Curry and his group, while we were on our Alaskan cruise. Jim organized a group of friends, who enjoy the music of John Denver, to take a 7 day cruise and we spent several afternoons and evenings in private rooms listening to the music of John Denver, especially songs written specifically about Alaska and the wilderness.

In speaking with many of the people taking part in hearing the music of John Denver on the cruise, the sentiment was the same, they all loved the music and messages Denver presented in his songs. The cruisers came from around the United States and beyond. Marty and Diane Moss, from Thousand Oaks, California, loved the purity of Denver’s music. Bill and Mary Schott, from Michigan, loved the emotion and passion Denver showed in his music. Elizabeth Woodbury, from Colorado, said Denver’s music speaks to her and says in song what she can’t verbalize about the world around her. Catriona Livingston, from Great Britain, joined the cruise because Chris Nole was also performing and she loves John Denver, actually helping run the Friends of John Denver UK Fan Club. Julie McClain, from Texas, has seen John Denver numerous times, as well as Jim Curry, and played guitar and sang at several of the presentations. She said this is her kind of music, singing many of the songs in coffeehouses and writing a song about John’s passing, “All Too Soon”, which she performed for us.

Along with the music, we learned a great deal about John Denver, himself, and the background of many of the songs he wrote. Denver’s real name is Henry John Deutschendorf. Before his passing on October 12, 1997, he had recorded 300 songs, 200 of these songs written by Denver. His music sold over 33 million records, with 12 gold and 4 platinum albums. Denver was also awarded an Emmy, Grammy, CMA, Songwriter Hall of Fame and numerous other awards. His first album was “Rhyme and Reasons”, released in 1969 and the last song he is known to have written was “Yellowstone Coming Home”, in 1997. There are several other songs believed to be partially completed that have never been recorded. Jim Curry feels Denver’s music “reached people all over the world and carries a message for each person”. He also feels his songs are “poetry set to music”.

Denver was an avid environmentalist, loved the wilderness and the ocean, a supporter of Native American customs and traditions, and loved life to the fullest. The lyrics and messages in Denver’s music seem to speak to everyone and the sincerity in his love songs is something we all can identify with. His music is timeless and it is this reason Curry and his group continue to perform his songs around the country at numerous venues. Jim recently completed a series of summer Alaska cruises, performing on Norwegian and Holland cruise lines. He is currently working on his 3rd album, “Such a Wild Place”.

In October, Curry and a number of entertainers, will take part in the 20th Anniversary of Denver’s passing with a series of concerts and other events, the John Denver Celebration, in Aspen, Colorado, beginning on October 9-16. A number of indoor venues in Aspen will be used for performances by numerous performers, as well as outdoor venues. Venues such as the Wheeler Opera House and the John Denver Sanctuary, will have concerts along with walking tours, sing-alongs, hayrides and other activities. Randy Sparks, of the New Christy Minstrels, will sing songs of John Denver. Randy Sparks was key in Denver’s early beginnings as a singer. Several special performances will feature former members of Denver’s bands, spanning the years he performed. These performances will take place in the Wheeler Opera House. Former band members such as, Bill Danoff, Jim Horn, Chris Nole, Alan Deremo, Mollie Weaver, Mack Bailey, Jim Salestrom, Denny Brooks, Gary Mule Deer and Gordon Lustig will bring back the iconic sounds John Denver was famous for.

Jim Curry is the only non-Denver band member who has been invited to perform with the former Denver band members. Jim began performing the music of John Denver in 2002. He and his group travel throughout the United States, performing the songs hundreds and thousands of people love to hear over and over. Jim’s wife Anne, plays guitar and mandolin as well as singing with the group. Anne met Jim in high school and their love of music has led them to producing the John Denver Tribute show. Along with Anne, Diane Ireland plays numerous concerts with the Curry’s, playing a variety of flutes. Diane has performed in Europe, Canada, Texas and California prior to joining the Curry’s. She runs her own artist booking company, called Focus 4 Booking, when she is not on the road with Anne and Jim.

One special performer, who was on the Alaska cruise with Jim, Anne and Diane, was piano player Chris Nole, who performed with John Denver for the final 4 years of John’s life. Chris began his career as a session player and touring musician, moving to Nashville in 1987. He has performed on tours, on television, in studios and on albums for artists such as Don Williams, the Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, and Faith Hill. A meeting with Kris O’Connor, record producer, in 1993, led Nole to signing on with John Denver and a tour in Asia. From that point, up until John’s death, he toured with Denver and the band in Australia, the United States and played on the platinum selling, “Wildlife Concert” album as well as the 1997 Grammy Award winning “All Aboard”, Denver’s last studio album. Chris also played piano on the Denver Wildlife TV special and the Christmas TV concert. He said his biggest influences in the style he plays has been Miles Davis, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Ray Charles and Dr. John. He considers jazz, blues, old school boogie woogie, and the sound of New Orleans the biggest influences on his musical style. He said the Aspen Tribute concert is something that has grown and grown over the years and now encompasses a multitude of performers and events. Nole currently has 8 albums available, most recently “It Be What It Be” and “Toyland”. He is actively involved in the music industry as a music producer, session player, songwriter and performer. On the Alaska cruise, Chris performed with Jim Curry in several sessions featuring the music of John Denver and we were treated to his piano styles in a solo performance one of the afternoons. He also shared some insight into the John Denver he grew to know while touring with him, including the fun and mischievous side Denver had. Chris Nole’s music has had over eighteen million plays on Pandora Internet Radio and can be found on iTunes and by going to www.chrisnole.com.

The Alaska cruise we were on was a unique opportunity to make the cruise more memorable with the music of one of America’s premier songwriters and singers, John Denver. Jim Curry, Anne, Diane and Chris presented the music of Denver in a way that swept us away and you felt, for a brief moment, John Denver was still with us, and in a way he is, through the beauty of the stories he tells in his songs.

To experience this, go to www.northcoastrep.org and purchase tickets for the November 6th and 7th John Denver Tribute at North Coast Rep in Solana Beach and you too can have the opportunity to once again hear the music of John Denver.