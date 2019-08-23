Muscles on Main

Vista, CA –Wednesday August 21st was the first ever nighttime classic car show in Vista sponsored by The Pride of Vista Lions Club. The car show was on Main Street in Vista Village from Swami’s to Starbucks.

Check out video

The next car show will take place on Wednesday, September 11th. The theme for the next car show will highlight Heroes Night. Applications for the cars will be posted on-line at Pride of Vista Lions Club Facebook page.

The Lions raise money to pay for eye exams and eye glasses in the Vista Unified School District, scholarships to seniors in each of the four high schools, and sponsor The Miss Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageant.

Photos by George Foster

“Ordinary people doing amazing things.” The Pride of Vista Lions Club meets the 1st & 3rd Thursday at 7 PM. Coyote Cafe at 1450 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista