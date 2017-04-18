Mural Selected For First Oceanside Mural Initiative Project!

The people have spoken! A mural has been selected for our first Oceanside Mural Initiative project!

Downtown Oceanside, CA – The Oceanside Mural Initiative (OMI) plans on adding ten murals, making Downtown Oceanside a public art destination for locals and tourists alike. Out of 32 murals submitted for consideration, the OMI committee narrowed the selection to 4. The greater community then reviewed the four options and voted. The community selected the colorful mural called “The Beauty of the Sea Will Always Be with Me,” created by Skye Walker.

As stated in Walker’s application:

“I’ve been a muralist for over 20 years, and I’ve painted both interior and exterior murals for numerous projects… If the wall is in great condition, the mural should last for years and years.” Walker continues: “I would be honored to paint a mural for OMI and bring a unique, beautiful and fresh vision to a wall for everyone in the community of Oceanside to enjoy for years to come.”

For the price of a cup of coffee, you can support the OMI program! We are asking community members to pledge $5 toward the OMI Go Fund Me campaign. Every dollar donated equals another dollar! MainStreet Oceanside is matching your donations up to $10,000!

Our campaign has raised $3,800 and we couldn’t have done it without generous donors believing in this program. THANK YOU! However, we still need your help to raise awareness with our neighbors.

Please share this message to your friends and families. If you have not already donated, please donate now and help make Downtown Oceanside a great public art destination! You can mail your donation made to Main Street Foundation Inc. Attn: Oceanside Mural Initiative, at 701 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054 or visit our website at www.MainStreetOceanside.com to go to our Go Fund Me account.

OMI intends to nurture the of high quality public art murals. Community partners are involved with mural site selection, marketing, curating, political interface, and maintenance of the murals. MainStreet Oceanside Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization and your donation is tax deductible.