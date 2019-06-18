Multi-Generational Cuban Band Performs at California Center for the Arts

Orquesta Akokán Performs on Sunday, June 23rd!

Escondido, CA. – June 2019 – Straight out of Havana, Cuba comes Orquesta Akokán who will be performing for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, June 23rd at 5:00pm in the beautiful Lyric Court.

Orquesta Akokán is a blazing ensemble of deeply soulful mambo reminiscent of Benny Moré, Pérez Prado, and Banda Gigante of the 1940’s and 50’s.

The album boasts all original songs recorded at the historic state-run Estudios Areito with Cuba’s finest players, young and old, led by the inimitable and dynamic singer José “Pepito” Gómez, produced by Chulo Records’ Jacob Plasse, with incendiary arrangements by Michael Eckroth.

The ferocious and pedigreed wind and rhythm sections consist of musicians from storied groups including Irakere, NG La Banda, and Los Van Van.

Spring 2018 found this brand new project released on Daptone Records; their first Spanish language album, one recorded outside of Daptone’s studios, yet bursting with the label’s innate sense of soul, fine-tuned attention to sonic detail, and songcraft that’s timeless and immaculate. “A groove as intense as a runaway train” hailsNPR.

Orquesta Akokán made their US debut in July 2018 (including a date at Lincoln Center), and will continue to tour internationally through the end of 2019 and beyond.

Tickets for the show are $15-$50 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/orquesta-akokan/

Make sure to follow the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching for TheCCAE.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.