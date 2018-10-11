 MTS Updates Policy to Develop Empty Parking Lots into Affordable Homes

A Major Victory for Housing and Transit Advocates

Today the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) board voted unanimously to accept recommendations from Circulate San Diego and to reform its policies to allow empty parking lots to be transformed into affordable homes.

Today’s vote is a response to the release of a report in April by Circulate San Diego titled “Real Opportunity.” Circulate’s report provides detailed recommendations for how MTS can stimulate the creation of as many as 8,000 new homes adjacent to transit stations. The report also includes new research demonstrating that a large number of parking lots owned by MTS are substantially under-utilized.

“We applaud Chair Gómez for championing this major victory. The new policy incorporates our recommendations and will help the region alleviate the current housing crisis,” said Colin Parent, Executive Director and General Counsel for Circulate San Diego. Parent also authored the report “Real Opportunity.”

Circulate San Diego was joined at the MTS Board meeting by affordable housing advocates to support the agency adopting updates to its joint development policy to allow their under-utilized parking lots.

The following advocates were among those that joined Circulate San Diego in calling on MTS to amend their joint development policy so that more homes can be built near transit:

Colin Parent, Circulate San Diego

Mary Lydon, Housing You Matters

Stephen Russell, San Diego Housing Federation

Andrew Malick, Malick Infill Development

Gabe Gutierrez, Circulate San Diego

Pictures from the event are attached to this release.

About Circulate San Diego…. Circulate San Diego is a regional non-profit organization dedicated to advancing mobility and making the region a better place to move, work, learn, and play. Our work focuses on creating great mobility choices, more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods, and land uses that promote sustainable growth. For more information, go to www.circulatesd.org.