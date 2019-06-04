Loading...
Movies In The Park Series Announced

June 3, 2019

Movies in the Park 2019

Vista, CA — Free, Fabulous Family Fun in Your Neighborhood! The Movies in the Park series is the perfect chance to enjoy a fun FREE night with the family outdoors and under the stars. Come early, bring a blanket and a picnic and get a good seat. Bring jackets as the nights are cool. Free popcorn. Enjoy!

MOVIES BEGIN AT 8 PM

JUNE 15: Bumblebee (PG-13)

LOCATION: Buena Vista Ball Fields (1851 S. Melrose Drive – corner of S. Melrose & Shadowridge Drives) 

JULY 13: Incredibles 2 (PG) & SUMMER FUN FEST

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)
SUMMER FUN FEST:  5:30-7:30 PM. Kids’ face painting, crafts, activities, bounce houses, and more. 

AUGUST 10: How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (PG)

LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)

