Movie Night at the Leeds Ranch ICE ON FIRE

On Thursday, August 22nd at 6:00 PM Leeds Ranch: Vista, CA 92084 (RSVP for exact address) Join us for the screening of an amazing documentary narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. Ice on Fire is a revealing and hopeful documentary that explores many new and innovative solutions being developed to address the climate crisis.Our local guest moderator will be Cody Harrison who is a Sustainability, Resilience and Regeneration Specialist with Corona Enterprises, LLC.https://corona-enterprises.com/about-us/Joining us via Skype will be Paul Hawken who is an environmentalist, entrepreneur, author, and activist. He is also known for the book Drawdown.http://www.paulhawken.com/ “Ice on Fire emphasizes the importance of an immediate, two-pronged approach to reversing the crisis: reducing carbon emissions through traditional renewable energy sources and new ones, like tidal energy, and implementing “drawdown” measures, focusing on methods for drawing down and sequestering carbon, including direct air capture, sea farms, urban farms, biochar, marine snow, bionic leaves and others.”

Live music by Sabine and John Sherman prior to the film. https://www.dryadflutes.com/Popcorn and beverages will be provided. You are welcome to bring a “brown bag lunch/dinner” ortakeout to eat. *The Leeds home is at the end of a long driveway off the main road. Look for the orange traffic cone to see where to turn. This event is hosted by Nikki and Merrill Leeds and the NorthCounty Climate Change Alliance. Please contact nikkileeds@cox.net to RSVP or for any questions.