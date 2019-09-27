Motorcycle, Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Operation For Vista

Vista, CA — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Vista Station, will take part in a motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation aimed at educating motorcyclists, bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities.

From Wednesday, September 25th to Saturday September 28th, 2019 between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, deputies will be looking for violations made by motorcyclists, bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk.

These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other dangerous violation.

Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bicycle riders will be stopped when riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs and signals, or other violation of the same traffic laws that apply to them as drivers.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising at an alarming rate. In 2016, 138 bicyclists and 867 pedestrians were killed on California roads. Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33 percent from 2012, and the number of bicyclists killed is up nearly 25 percent over the past five years. In 2018, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has investigated 146 fatal and injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

Motorcycle fatalities have jumped dramatically in California over the past decade. In 2017, there were 576 people killed in motorcycle crashes statewide, up nearly 17 percent from 494 in 2015. Over the course of the past 3 years, motorcycle involved collisions have resulted in 9 fatal and 314 injury crashes.

Drivers should be alert for motorcyclists, as many motorcycle crashes are caused when drivers do not see them. Check your mirrors and blind spots, especially when merging, turning or changing lanes.

