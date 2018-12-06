More than $2 Million in Scholarships Available for San Diego Students

December 2018 – San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation announced that hundreds of scholarships are available for San Diego students pursuing higher education during the 2019-2020 school year. The San Diego Foundation Common Scholarship Application is available online until February 5, 2019 at 2:00pm (PST).

Through one online application, students can access more than $2 million through 100 types of scholarships for the 2019- 2020 academic year, with awards generally ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Awards are granted to four-year universities, two-year colleges, graduate or trade/vocational schools.

“Investing in our students is one of the most important ways to build a strong local talent pipeline for our region,” shared Danielle Valenciano, Director of Community Scholarships at The San Diego Foundation. “Today’s students will be the leaders of tomorrow. By supporting them with scholarships we are creating a more inclusive economy and workforce, and building a lifelong connection between San Diego students and the region.”

According to research from the Public Policy Institute of California, only a fraction of students in California capable of earning a degree actually do, and students from underserved communities are greatly underrepresented in colleges and universities. The Community Scholarship Program ensures that the cost of college is not a barrier to entry for higher education attainment and career growth.

The San Diego Foundation Community Scholarship Program is the largest in the region outside of the university system and provides a variety of scholarships to high school students, current college students, graduate students and adult re-entry students. Since 1997, the program has awarded more than $30 million to thousands of students.

The Common Scholarship Application can be accessed at www.sdfoundation.org/ScholarshipApplication. For more information about the scholarship process, please contact scholarships@sdfoundation.org.

The San Diego Foundation maximizes the impact of your charitable giving. We mobilize philanthropic resources to advance quality of life, increase social impact and champion civic engagement. For more than 40 years, The Foundation and our donors have granted more than $1.1 billion to grow a vibrant San Diego region. Learn more on our website, and consider a donation to the Fund for the Future Endowment which supports San Diego community needs now and forever.