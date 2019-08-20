Moonlight’s “West Side Story”

As Relevant Today as it was over 60 Years Ago

TR Robertson– The songs and the music remains unforgettable, the choreography (scripted from the original Broadway production) delivers powerful messages, and the story is still both tragic and a comment on the social, racial and cultural issues our country continues to deal with almost daily. The third production for Moonlight Stage Productions is the Broadway classic, “West Side Story”, formerly produced at Moonlight in 1987 and 2007. Under the direction of Moonlight Director and Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini, Choreographer Hector Guerrero, Co-Music Director & Conductor Elan McMahan and Co-Music Director Randi Ellen Rudolph and their Creative Team, along with an incredible cast, the music of Leonard Bernstein and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, once again soars on the Moonlight Stage.

“West Side Story” is based loosely on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” story of star-crossed lovers who meet only to have warring families lead them down a road they cannot turn back on and an ending they seem destined to meet. In “West Side Story”, set in the 1950’s, the warring groups are the New York City white gang, the Jets, and the Puerto Rican gang, the Sharks. Tony is a former member of the Jets and his best friend is Riff, the potential leader of the Jets. Bernardo is the leader of the Sharks and his sister is Maria, newly arrived from Puerto Rico. The Jets and the Sharks have been at one another’s throat for some time, the Jets feeling the Sharks are not welcomed to America, coming to take jobs away from U.S. citizens and the Sharks feeling they have as much right as anyone else on seeking a better life in this country. Sound familiar? Tony and Maria see one another at a community dance and its love at first sight. Bernardo wants his sister to stay away from the former Jet. In classic scenes, reminiscent of the famous balcony scene, from “Romeo and Juliet”, Tony and Maria vow to be with one another, eventually promising to marry and move away from the Upper West Side of New York City. Meanwhile, Riff is proposing to Bernardo that the two gangs have a final “rumble” for supremacy in their neighborhoods, eventually agreeing on the best fighter battling it out with no weapons. As fate will have it, the fight will lead to an all-out war, with results that will affect everyone in the gangs and community, including Tony and Maria. The final result will be costly and has one of the most memorable endings in musical theatre history, which will leave you awestruck and spellbound..

Moonlight Theatre has cast an amazing cast of 37 actors and actresses with wonderful voices and outstanding dancing abilities. The dance scenes in Moonlight’s “West Side Story” taken from the original production. The leads are two young performers, one making a debut at Moonlight and one returning to Moonlight. Bella Gil, making her debut at Moonlight as Maria, has a tender, passionate voice presenting a classic Maria for this musical. Michael James Byrne, performing in 2015 at Moonlight, has a dynamic voice as the conflicted Tony. Bella and Michael’s voices soar in the songs “Tonight” and “One Hand, One Heart”, and Michael sings “Something’s Coming” and “Maria” with powerful exuberance.

Another standout performance comes from Courtney Arnngo as Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend. Courtney is making her Moonlight debut and is a veteran of many stage performances, including “West Side Story” in another venue. She is a talented singer and even more talented dancer, showing this is the company dance scene of “Dance at the Gym” and in “America”. Playing Tony’s best friend, Riff, is Taylor Simmons, who has played various roles in six other “West Side Story” performances. As Riff, Taylor presents him with great enthusiasm and energy. Bernardo, leader of the Sharks, is played by Armando Eleazar, who will be in the ensemble of the Broadway revival of “West Side Story”.

Mikayla Agrella as Consuelo, Milan Magana as Rosalia, and Tatiana Monique Alvarez as Francisca, join Maria in “I Feel Pretty”, one of the many songs people remember from this musical and they are involved in numerous dance scenes as members of the “Shark girls”. Devin Collins plays the picked-on Officer Krupe, Johnny Fletcher plays the bigoted Lt. Schrank, Lacey Beegun is the wanta-be gang member Anybody’s and Michael Wells is the hostile Jet member, Action. Ralph Johnson has the distinction of playing Doc, the drugstore owner, who serves in the role of the Padre from “Romeo and Juliet” who delivers incorrect information to Tony leading to the climactic ending.

Other members of the cast include Danielle Airey, Marcos Alexander, Lucas Blankenhorn, Jake Bradford, Calvin Brady, Carly Cannata, Wes Dameron, Max DeLoach, Enrique, Elise Gonsalves, Augusto Guardado, Drew Lake, Timothy Lewis, Katie Marshall, Sarah Morgan, Shahil Patel, Trevor Rex, Simone Sassudelli, and Jaysen Waller.

Reproducing the incredible sound of the music from this award winning musical is a 29 piece orchestra under the direction of conductor Elan McMahan. Scenic and Projection Design was by Robert Andrew Kovach, Costume Design by Dixon Reynolds, Lighting Design by Jennifer Edwards, Sound Design by Jim Zadai, Wig Design by Peter Herman, Make-up Design by Kathleen Kenna, Properties Master Bonnie Durben and Stage Manager Jennifer L. Moody.

“West Side Story” was nominated for 6 Tony Awards, winning Best Choreography and Best Scenic Design, losing out to Best Musical to Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man”. Interestingly, while “West Side Story” was on stage, New York City was in the midst of dealing with gang warfare and the rest of the country dealing with issues surrounding segregation and integration. “West Side Story” almost did not make it to the stage as many thought the theme and action on stage too dark for Broadway. A 1961 film, starring Rita Moreno, Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and George Chakiris would be nominated for eleven Academy Awards, winning ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The racial, cultural bigotry and bias that “West Side Story” deals with continues today in our country, almost on a daily basis in television and internet news. It seems like we still have a lot to learn from the futility, desperation and issues brought up in this time honored musical.

The Moonlight musical has dedicated this production of “West Side Story” to “The Prince of Broadway Harold “Hal” Prince”, who along with Co-Producer Robert Griffith raised enough money to put “West Side Story” on stage. Hal Prince passed away July 31, 2019, at the age of 91.

