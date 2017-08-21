Moonlight’s “Sunset Boulevard” Delves Into Darker Side of Hollywood Life

TR Robertson …Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions 3rd show of the 37th Season is a little darker than most of the summer productions at the outdoor amphitheatre. “Sunset Boulevard” is a musical, from a book with lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on a 1950’s Academy Award winning film by Billy Wilder. Additional lyrics were provided by Amy Powers.

Using an interesting musical-film noir approach, director Larry Raben leads a group of talented and award winning actors and actresses in the presentation of a story of an older woman, living isolated in her dreams of a glorious past, a man searching for a big break, a young woman striving to accomplish something she has never done before and an older gentleman willing to do anything to preserve his employer’s dreams and lifestyle. Along the way we learn about the many secrets hidden behind closed doors, the cost of wanting something so much you lose yourself in the dream and just how far people will go to get what they want.

“Sunset Boulevard” opened in London in 1993 at the Adelphi Theatre and ran for 1,530 performances. It would open on Broadway in 1994 at the Minskoff Theatre. The musical had moderate success on Broadway, winning 7 Tony Awards, such as Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book Adaptation for a Musical, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. Glen Close also won a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Several interesting facts about the musical are Steven Sondheim was initially involved with the musical, but dropped out feeling the musical would make a better opera. Another is the musical had both financial success and financial failure on Broadway as it sold over a million tickets during its run of 977 performance run, but a series of lawsuits, concerning casting contracts with actors and actresses, lead to the musical setting a record for most money lost, in court, by a theatrical endeavor, estimated at over 20 million dollars.

Photos by Ken Jacques and Adriana Zuniga

But, the financial problems on Broadway do not affect the fact that this is a fascinating musical with an interesting approach to presenting the story on stage. The musical begins with a shot fired and sirens before an actor steps into the lights on stage. Using a classic film noir style, struggling screen writer, Joe Gillis, played by Robert J. Townsend, begins a tale of unfolding what seems like a murder mystery and describing his own circumstances in Hollywood of the 1950’s. I would refer to the style as talk-sing, as we are led through what is happening on stage by the cast seemingly recounting everything unfolding before us. Townsend has been in several Moonlight productions and regional theatre productions. Joe is searching for a break in the “Bizz” as a screen writer, turning to anyone who he thinks might help him. He also is hounded by two clumsy mobster types who are demanding payment for his car. The production uses old black and white footage from the original Billy Wilder “Sunset Boulevard” movie, shown on a large screen when needed. As Joe flees the mobsters, the screen shows an exciting car chase through the streets of the Hollywood hills.

Joe ends up in the drive-way of former silent film star, Norma Desmond, played by award winning actress, Valerie Perri. Ms Perri played Norma Desmond previously and was nominated for a Best Actress Award by “Broadway World”. Her career spans the theatre world as well as performing in concert halls and in television. Her powerful voice is featured in numerous songs in the production such as “Surrender”, “With One Look”, “New Ways to Dream”, “The Perfect Year” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”. Norma will cleverly both seduce, manipulate, and control Joe into joining in her delusional world of thinking some 20 or 30 years out of the movie business she can create a script where she can once again play a young ingénue relying on her “one look”. Joe, broke as he is, thinks he can take what she has written and turn it into something movie director Cecil B. DeMille will produce, while residing in the comfort of living the high life. DeMille is played by John George Campbell, who has performed in numerous theatrical productions. A memorable moment occurs at the end of Act I when Joe has given in to accepting the life style Norma is offering and swoops Norma up and carries her upstairs in a move reminiscent of Brett with Scarlett in the staircase scene in “Gone With the Wind”. Helping Norma continue to live a secluded life, shielding her from any negative responses and even going so far as to create a fanciful, imaginary world around her is her “butler” Max von Mayerling, played by Norman Large. Large has a varied theatrical career that ranges from opera to sci-fi television to character voicing to movies to Broadway. Max has many secrets that come out in Act II, and are a bit surprising.

The large cast works well with the quick paced numbers, such as “Let’s Have Lunch”. The large 24 member orchestra is led by Musical Director JD Dumas and conductor Kenneth Gammie. Gammie is a founding member of Moonlight Stage Productions and has participated in every summer season since 1981, conducting over 65 productions at Moonlight. Costume Coordinator Carlotta Malone, Roslyn Lehman and Renetta Lloyd created a perfect 50’s wardrobe for the cast with elaborate gowns for Norma Desmond. Assisting were Make-up Designer Kathleen Kenna and Wig Designer Peter Herman. Properties Coordinator Bonnie Durben along with Director Larry Raben created a huge set for Norma’s living room and effectively used sliding panels for various in and out scenes of stages at the Paramount Studio.

“Sunset Boulevard” is an interesting break from the norm of Moonlight summer productions and once again shows the creativity of Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director, Colleen Kollar Smith, Managing Director and the rest of the Moonlight Staff in bringing to the Moonlight stage musicals that challenge both the cast and the audience.

“Sunset Boulevard” will run until September 2nd at Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Brengle Terrace, Vista. Tickets can be purchased at www.moonlightstage.com or call 760-724-2110. The Artisan Café is available for pre-theatre dining as well as snacks and drinks at intermission. Call 760-828-0596 for dinner reservations.