Moonlight’s “Matilda the Musical” Delights with Incredible Cast of Young People and Nasty Adults

TR Robertson

TR Robertson– British award winning novelist, short story writer, poet, and screenwriter Roald Dahl must have drawn on the darkness of World War II, which he participated in as a Royal Air Force ace fighter pilot, when he wrote many of the well-known children’s books he created beginning in the 1940’s. His stories are at times dark and foreboding, comical and shocking and the endings surprising. The novels and short stories are known for tales about villainous and cruel adults and children who can triumph over the misdeeds and insanity of the adults that surround them. All of this is found in Matilda, the story of a young girl who is empowered to take on anything that is thrown her way and to succeed regardless of what anyone thinks about her, certainly a message important for today’s girls and boys. Dahl’s novel, Matilda, was first published in 1988. Some other of Dahl’s works include James and the Giant Peach, The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Photos by Ken Jacques and Adriana Zuniga

This is Moonlight Theatre’s second production for the summer, “Matilda the Musical”. The award winning musical comes to life on the Moonlight Stage with 38 actors and actresses of all ages, as they enthusiastically and very professionally dance, act and sing as they weave the tale of a young girl, continually referred to as a boy by her dimwitted father, who surfaces as a very empowered young lady, willing to take on any obstacle thrown her way. Matilda is an unwanted child, basically ignored by her parents, who loves to read and learn and who develops telekinetic powers, which will help her and others around her. Her mother and father become involved in schemes with the Russian Mafia, which will lead to horrible circumstances for the family. Matilda is sent to a school where she battles being accepted, especially by the older students, and she goes up against one of literatures meanest, most cruel and diabolical headmistresses, Miss Trunchbull. Miss Trunchbull torments, punishes, abuses physically and verbally every student in the school. Along the way Matilda will be accepted by the younger students, make a friend with the local librarian – Mrs. Phelps, stand-up to her uncaring parents, establish a heart-warming relationship with her teacher – Miss Honey and will take on Headmistress Miss Trunchbull. A bit of a mystery unfolds as Matilda makes up a story about an acrobat and an escapologist, which she tells to Mrs. Phelps; a story that will play a major part in the life of Miss Honey, will have a devastating effect on Miss Trunchbull and will change the life of Matilda.

“Matilda the Musical” opened in 2010 at Stratford-upon-Avon, England and at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway in 2013. The musical would win Laurence Olivier Awards in England and in the states would win New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, Drama Desk Awards and 5 Tony Awards. “Matilda the Musical” would run for 1,555 performances on Broadway. The musical is taken from a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The Moonlight musical is under the Direction of Jamie Torcellini.

As with any musical, the success will depend on the performance of the actors and actresses on stage and Moonlight has struck gold again with an outstanding cast of both veteran older and younger performers. Playing the precocious, head strong Matilda is newcomer Charity Rose. Charity’s only other stage performance was in the musical “Annie”, but you would never know she is only making her second live theatre performance. She has amazing stage presence and handles the many song, dance and large number of speaking parts with ease. Playing the soft spoken, kind hearted teacher Miss Honey is Ashley Fox Linton, also making her Moonlight debut. Ashely has Broadway National Tour experience as well as regional theatre experience. She has a beautiful singing voice, highlighted in the songs “Pathetic”, “This Little Girl” and “My House”. Linton’s soft nature is a great contrast to the harsh, loud headmistresses, Miss Trunchbull.

Miss Trunchbull is played by the award winning local actor and Moonlight favorite, Randall Hickman. Hickman is marking his 30th year of performing at Moonlight Theatre productions. He is a San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner for his performance as Mama in “Hairspray” and Ursulla in “Little Mermaid”. This year, he plays the diabolical, sinister, cruel headmistresses Miss Trunchbull. Hickman’s outfit is something to behold, complete with massive leather belt, huge fluffy shoulder pads and a most unusual hairpiece; not to mention a spooky Eastern European accent. Altogether, a perfect Roald Dahl evil character. Hickman also shines in his performance of “The Hammer” and “The Smell of Rebellion”. His portrayal of Miss Trunchbull’s hammer throwing gym routine is hilariously memorable. Certainly a character you will love to hate as he provides just enough comic flavor to make you thoroughly enjoy his performance.

Ttwo other leads in the musical provide personalities you will not like, but performances you will laugh at and be completely entertained by. Playing the conniving, mean, dimwitted father, Mr. Wormwood, is Kevin Hafso-Koppman, making his Moonlight debut and playing his equally dimwitted and loveless wife, Mrs. Wormwood, is Kristina Miller-Weston, a veteran Moonlight performer. Kevin has performed in a number of regional theatre productions and is very comfortable on the large Moonlight Stage as he portrays Matilda’s over-the-top clueless father who can’t seem to do anything right. He is very funny at the beginning of Act II as he addresses the audience on his particular rules concerning “book reading”. Kristina also stands out in her performance as a mother-that-should-have-never-been. She and Ala Tiatia, as her dance instructor Rudolpho, have a very funny dance routine in Act I, “Loud”.

Several other stand-outs for this musical include Cody Ingram as the Escapologist and Joy Newbegin as The Acrobat as they perform a mystical Cirque du Soleil red cloth ribbon routine as Matilda tells her supposedly made-up story to Mrs. Phelps, the Librarian, played by Shirley Johnston. The large cast of young people, who played the students of the school Matilda attends, are absolutely amazing with both their singing and dancing routines. There are a number of standouts, too many to name, but one particular young performer is worth pointing out. The enthusiasm of tiny 8 year old pig-tail flying Holland Hartpence was a joy to watch, as shown by the large crowd applause she received when the students came out for individual bows. It is obvious all of these young people are having a great time performing in this musical.

The Moonlight Orchestra, under the direction of Moonlight veteran Music Director and Conductor Elan McMahan, once again provides beautiful accompaniment to the talent on stage. The other members of the Creative Team included Scenic Designer Stephen Gifford, Costume Designer Shon LeBlanc, Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Sound Designer Jim Zadi, Wig Designer Peter Herman, Properties Designer Kevin Williams, Property Master Bonnie Durben, Choreographer Colleen Kollar Smith, Costume Coordinators Carlotta Malone, Roslyn Lehman and Renetta Lloyd and Stage Manager Stanley D. Cohen.

