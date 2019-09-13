Loading...
Moonlight Youth Theatre Schedule

Moonlight Youth Theatre 2019 Schedule features something for everyone, a delightful adaptation of the best-selling children’s book in our student led productions. A brand new life swapping musical based on the hit Disney film in Freaky Friday, and just in time for the holidays everybody’s favorite elf Buddy hits the stage in Elf, The Musical, Jr.

