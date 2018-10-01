Moonlight Youth Theatre Presents – DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

October 12 – 20 at 7:30 pm at the

Moonlight Amphitheatre

· · ·

Show helmed by Moonlight Stage Productions Chiefs Steven Glaudini and Colleen Kollar Smith

Vista, CA (October 1, 2018) – The award-winning Moonlight Youth Theatre invites audiences to be its guest forDISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the Broadway musical version of the now classic 1991 animated feature film, October 12 – 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre. MYT’s annual fully-staged fall musical featuring a cast of nearly 70 will be helmed by Moonlight Stage Productions’ Steven Glaudini and Colleen Kollar Smith who are directing and choreographing respectively. Lyndon Pugeda serves as Music Director and Conductor. Tickets range in price $12 – $22 and are on sale now through VisTix at (760) 724-2110 and online at moonlightstage.com.

A program of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, Moonlight Youth Theatre is dedicated to providing high-quality, professional theatrical training for young people ages seven to 18. Each year the program serves hundreds of aspiring young actors pursuing their dreams by producing shows at the Moonlight Amphitheatre and the AVO Playhouse, and theatrical workshops. This year marks Moonlight Youth Theatre’s 25th-year of providing such opportunities to young people.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Producer Mike Bradford announces principal casting for the show: Madeline Edwards(Escondido) as Belle, Wyatt Rhinehart (Fallbrook) as The Beast, Piatt Pund (San Diego) as Gaston, Andy Reynolds (San Diego) as Lefou, Josh Bradford (Vista) as Lumiere, Jack Setran (San Diego) as Cogsworth, Gabbi Diaz (San Diego) as Mrs. Potts, Malakai Basile (Oceanside) as Chip, Mia Bregman (Del Mar) as Babette, Madison Prince (Bonsall) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Matthew Gerchufsky (Valley Center) as Maurice, and Garrett Lee (Carlsbad) as Monsieur D’Arque.

Photos by Ashley Edmonds

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.





Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

October 12 – 20, 2018

October 12 – 14; and October 18 – 20.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Curtain at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12 – $22

Moonlight Amphitheatre

1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Phone: (760) 724-2110

Web: moonlightstage.com

PICNICKING AT THE MOONLIGHT

One of the most unique theatre-going experiences found anywhere is Moonlight’s lawn seating, allowing patrons to bring their own picnic suppers into the theatre and picnicking before the show. Lawn ticket holders receive a chair as part of their ticket upon entry to the theatre.

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Gates open for picnicking and dining 90 minutes before curtain. Non-alcoholic beverages and food may be brought into the Amphitheatre. Parking is free.