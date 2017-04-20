Moonlight Youth Theatre Internship Program Returns for Summer 2017 Production

Nonprofit internship opportunity for students grades 6 through 12 hosted by Moonlight Cultural Foundation; Professional training in production management, costume and make-up design, musical direction and more

VISTA, CA – April , 2017 – Moonlight Youth Theatre’s interactive internship program is back for a second year, made possible with the support of Moonlight Cultural Foundation and in partnership with the Vista Education Foundation. Students in grades six through 12 who are interested in musical theatre production design are encouraged to submit internship applications for the program. Participants will assist with the upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” presented at the Avo Playhouse in Vista, CA June 22-25, 2017.











“Our arts and culture are part of what makes us uniquely individual, and Moonlight Cultural Foundation provides the platform for our burgeoning young artists to learn directly from theatre arts professionals and display their immense talent to appreciative audiences,” said Toria Watson, CEO, Moonlight Cultural Foundation. “All of us can benefit from the newfound perspectives and the stimulating ideas that typify the experience of live theatre. We are thrilled to see Vista residents continue to join with theatregoers from neighboring communities in support of the expression of cultural arts at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.”

Moonlight Cultural Foundation is the premier nonprofit arts foundation supporting North County San Diego. The foundation funds the Moonlight Youth Theatre internship program as part of their commitment to providing education in theatre arts that fosters confidence, creativity and leadership skills. Moonlight Youth Theatre helps hundreds of aspiring young actors pursue their dreams by performing in stage productions and attending theatrical workshops. The organization is committed to providing exceptional internship opportunities for the next generation of artists, educators and administrators.

This musical theatre internship program provides students with short-term and long-term opportunities throughout the year to perform hands-on tasks and learn about the tools needed to move forward in a chosen field observing, training, collaborating and shadowing dedicated professionals at an award-winning theatre organization and gain invaluable experience, build a resumé, and make connections.

The following positions are offered through the Moonlight Youth Theatre internship program:

• Assistant Stage Management Intern

• Choreography Intern/Dance Captain

• Costume Design Intern

• Director Intern

• Lighting Design Intern

• Make-Up Design Intern

• Musical Direction Intern

• Orchestra Intern

• Production Management Intern

• Properties Design Intern

• Sound Design Intern

• Stage Management Intern

Along with acquiring invaluable skills, professional development and networking opportunities, Moonlight Youth Theatre interns are compensated with complimentary tickets to Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Cultural Foundation performances. Interns receive community service hours as well as be considered for job opportunities in future Moonlight productions.

In its first season in Fall 2016, a select group of youth were chosen for the musical theatre internship program. Jasmine Torres, an Oceanside resident and Mira Costa College student, has participated in several Moonlight Youth Theatre productions, and was a directing intern for the 2016 fall production of “Thoroughly Modern Mille.”

“Moonlight Youth Theatre has allowed me to form confidence in my abilities so that I can apply those skills on and off stage,” said Torres. “Because of their programs and shows, I know that I don’t have to be afraid to pursue a career in theatre because there is always something besides acting that I can do in the field. The internship program really opened up for me opportunities I never imagined.”

According to a Harris Poll, 93 percent of Americans believe that the arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education. Certain arts activities promote growth in positive social skills, including self-confidence, self-control, conflict resolution, collaboration, empathy and social tolerance. Research evidence demonstrates these benefits apply to all students, not just the gifted and talented, but also at-risk youth.

Moonlight Youth Theatre produces shows at both Moonlight Amphitheatre and AVO Playhouse. Each year, more than 400 youth come from all over San Diego County to participate in the musical theatre internship program, master classes, workshops and other special performance groups such as the annual traveling Holiday Show Choir.

For more information on how to apply to the Moonlight Youth Theatre internship program, please visit moonlightfoundation.com or contact Toria Watson, CEO, Moonlight Cultural Foundation via 760-630-7650. Community sponsors are also welcome to sustain the program for years to come.

ABOUT MOONLIGHT CULTURAL FOUNDATION …Established in 1974, Moonlight Cultural Foundation is the premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting culture and diversity through theatre. With a strong focus on North San Diego arts programs, the foundation’s main initiatives are youth theatre training programs and supporting the City of Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions and its annual summer season of Broadway musicals. With financial, marketing, and program support from the foundation, Moonlight Stage Productions is regarded as one of Southern California’s most professional and mature arts institutions, and position Moonlight Amphitheatre as a cultural destination location.

Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s sponsors include: Muriel & Hans Schiff, Forte For Children, Issa Family Foundation, Tri-City Medical Center, Datron World Communications, Modern Builders Supply, County of San Diego, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Vista Valley Country Club, Lili & Art McIntire, Atlantic & Pacific Management, JWD Incorporated, Scripps, Nordson, and Scatena Daniels Communications.