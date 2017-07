Moonlight Youth Summer Theatre Camp for 2017 is scheduled for July 17th – July 21st. The award winning Moonlight Youth Theatre brings a week of fun and instruction in singing, dancing, acting and more! Camp hours are 9 am to 3 pm. Guajome Park Academy at 2000 N Santa Fe Ave. with a camp exhibition showcase on July 2oth at 6 pm. Tickets are $10 and kids under 6 are free.

For more information contact Mike Bradford, Director of Arts Education Outreach 760-500-3620 or mike@moonlightfoundation.com