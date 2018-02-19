Loading...
Moonlight Sweeps Theatre Awards, ‘Smoke on the Mountain’ at the AVO

in the heights awards
Moonlight Stage Productions Takes Home Five Craig Noel Awards from San Diego Theatre Critics Circle
Most Awards Given to One Theatre Caps Amazing 2017 Season
The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle awarded the most Craig Noel Awards for theatre excellence to Moonlight Stage Productions at its annual ceremony on February 12. Moonlight received five awards total:
  • Outstanding Resident Musical for In the Heights
  • Outstanding Direction of a Musical for In the Heights to James Vasquez
  • Outstanding Choreography of a Musical for In the Heights to Carlos Mendoza
  • Outstanding Musical Direction of a Musical for In the Heights to Elan McMahan
  • Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, Male to Randall Hickman forThe Little Mermaid
“We are very thrilled and appreciative of the Critics Circle for their accolades given to Moonlight,” said Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director. “To have all three members of the artistic team of the same musical singled out, plus having the show named Outstanding Musical, is the crowning achievement of a show that was one of our most popular ever. ‘In the Heights’ closed last summer’s season as our third most popular in our history. I couldn’t be more proud of the artistic staff, the incredible cast who poured their hearts and souls into their roles, the amazing orchestra, and our dedicated technical team.”
“I’m equally as proud of Randall Hickman winning for his scene-stealing appearance in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Glaudini continued. “Randall went out on that stage every night and gave one of his most memorable performances capturing people’s hearts and making them laugh. He is a Moonlight legend!”
The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Awards for Theatrical Excellence were presented in a ceremony at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in San Diego. Named for the late founding artistic director of San Diego’s longest-established theatre, The Old Globe, the Craig Noel Awards honor the top achievements in San Diego professional theatre during the 2017 season. The Critics Circle is comprised of theatre critics from San Diego’s major print and online outlets.
in the heights team
The creative team behind Moonlight’s award-winning In the Heights from left to right: Steven Glaudini, Carlos Mendoza, James Vasquez, and Elan McMahan.
randall hickman
Randall Hickman as Ursula in Moonlight’s The Little Mermaid.
steve and james
Steven Glaudini, left, with James Vasquez at the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Awards on February 12.
smoke on the mountain
Smoke on the Mountain
presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre
at the AVO Playhouse
March 1 – 18, 2018
After an extended run in Coronado, Lamb’s is bringing the Blue Grass/Gospel ComedySMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to the AVO Playhouse for a limited run! The entire family will enjoy this delightful, funny & joyous musical, packed with good old-time bluegrass gospel! The Great Depression is finally coming to an end and the Sanders Family Singers are back on the road again, but after this night Mt. Pleasant Baptist will never be the same!
moonlight presents logo
Generously Sponsored by
Daebreon Poiema
Daebreon Poiema: The Reason Why I Sing
March 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm
 
Giving critically acclaimed starring performances in our productions of Sister Act and Aida, Daebreon makes her cabaret debut at ClubM.
 
symphony
San Diego Symphony performs Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams
March 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Gates open at 6:30 pm
 
Conductor Sameer Patel leads the San Diego Symphony through the greatest hits of iconic Hollywood composer John Williams.
 
Betamaxx Logo
Betamaxx
April 13, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Gates open at 6:00 pm
 
Relive your prom night all over again when Betamaxx rocks the Moonlight performing your favorite hits of the 80s. Come early for pre-concert fun including prom photos, prom Queen and King, and more.
 
the princess bride
The Princess Bride
Family Movie Night
April 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Gates open at 6:00 pm
 
Comedy, adventure, romance, and fantasy! There is something for everyone in the classic film The Princess Bride, and you can experience it on the big screen.
