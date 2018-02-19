Moonlight Sweeps Theatre Awards, ‘Smoke on the Mountain’ at the AVO

Moonlight Stage Productions Takes Home Five Craig Noel Awards from San Diego Theatre Critics Circle

Most Awards Given to One Theatre Caps Amazing 2017 Season

The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle awarded the most Craig Noel Awards for theatre excellence to Moonlight Stage Productions at its annual ceremony on February 12. Moonlight received five awards total:

Outstanding Resident Musical for In the Heights

Outstanding Direction of a Musical for In the Heights to James Vasquez

Outstanding Choreography of a Musical for In the Heights to Carlos Mendoza

Outstanding Musical Direction of a Musical for In the Heights to Elan McMahan

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, Male to Randall Hickman forThe Little Mermaid

“We are very thrilled and appreciative of the Critics Circle for their accolades given to Moonlight,” said Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director. “To have all three members of the artistic team of the same musical singled out, plus having the show named Outstanding Musical, is the crowning achievement of a show that was one of our most popular ever. ‘In the Heights’ closed last summer’s season as our third most popular in our history. I couldn’t be more proud of the artistic staff, the incredible cast who poured their hearts and souls into their roles, the amazing orchestra, and our dedicated technical team.”

“I’m equally as proud of Randall Hickman winning for his scene-stealing appearance in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Glaudini continued. “Randall went out on that stage every night and gave one of his most memorable performances capturing people’s hearts and making them laugh. He is a Moonlight legend!”

The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Awards for Theatrical Excellence were presented in a ceremony at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in San Diego. Named for the late founding artistic director of San Diego’s longest-established theatre, The Old Globe, the Craig Noel Awards honor the top achievements in San Diego professional theatre during the 2017 season. The Critics Circle is comprised of theatre critics from San Diego’s major print and online outlets.