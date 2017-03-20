Moonlight Summer Single Ticket Sale Begin Saturday
By Editor / March 20, 2017 /
|
|
|
|
If you have not already purchased a subscription
to the 2017 Summer Season, now is a great time!
But hurry, single tickets go on sale March 25, so the
best seats are available now!Subscribe by phone at 760.724.2110
or visit us in person at VisTix,
200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.
Customer service hours are weekdays,
Noon to 5 pm.
|
|
|
|
|
Moonlight Stage Productions
Moonlight Presents are cultural arts programs of the City of Vista
Website
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!