Moonlight Stage Productions Sweeps San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards

VISTA, CA – Moonlight Stage Productions took home the most number of awards at Monday night’s San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel Awards. Moonlight received five awards total, including the coveted award for Best Resident Musical for its 2017 production of “In the Heights.” The production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical also brought awards to James Vasquez for Outstanding Direction, Carlos Mendoza for Outstanding Choreography, and Elan McMahan for Outstanding Musical Direction. Rounding out Moonlight’s awards, Randall Hickman received Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, Male for his portray of Ursula, the Sea Witch in “The Little Mermaid.”

“We are very thrilled and appreciative of the Critics Circle for their accolades given to Moonlight,” said Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director. “To have all three members of the artistic team on the same musical singled out, plus having the show named Outstanding Musical, is the crowning achievement of a show that was one of our most popular ever. “In the Heights” closed last summer’s season as our third most popular in our history. I couldn’t be more proud of the artistic staff, the incredible cast who poured their hearts and souls into their roles, the amazing orchestra, and our dedicated technical team.”

“I’m equally as proud of Randall Hickman winning for best performance by a male for his scene-stealing appearance in “The Little Mermaid,” Glaudini continued. “Randall went out on that stage every night and gave one of his most memorable performances capturing people’s hearts and making them laugh. He is a Moonlight legend!”

The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s Craig Noel Awards for Theatrical Excellence were presented in a ceremony on Feb. 12, 2018, at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in San Diego. Named for the late founding artistic director of San Diego’s longest-established theater, The Old Globe, the Craig Noel Awards honor the top achievements in San Diego professional theater.

Moonlight Stage Productions is the City of Vista’s Cultural Arts Program currently preparing for its 38th summer season of Broadway musicals at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The 2018 season includes the San Diego Regional Premieres of “Mamma Mia” and Disney’s “Newsies,” and the Moonlight premieres of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Chicago.”

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com.

About San Diego Theatre Critics Circle… Founded in 1983 and re-established in 2002, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle is an independent, nonprofit organization of print and online theater critics dedicated to open and honest dialogue about theater in San Diego County and to honoring artistic excellence. The members of our organization are professional critics writing for daily newspapers, magazines, entertainment trade publications and websites in San Diego County. The organization’s major event is an awards program held each February, honoring the previous year’s finest in theater production, direction, acting, playwriting, scoring and technical achievements.