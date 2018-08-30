Moonlight Stage Productions Sizzles in Season Closer CHICAGO

Broadway Vets Lead Moonlight Premiere of the Longest-Running American Musical

September 12 – 29 at 7:30 pm at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

Vista, CA (August 2018) – CHICAGO, the longest-running American musical on Broadway, makes its long-awaited debut at the Moonlight Amphitheatre September 12 – 29 at 7:30 p.m. Two CHICAGO vets closely associated with the Broadway production bring extra spark to The Moonlight. Terra C. MacLeod, currently starring in the Broadway production of CHICAGO as Velma, takes on the role of Roxie at The Moonlight. Roxane Carrasco, playing Velma at The Moonlight, has played the same starring role in the Broadway production. Fellow Broadway vet David Engelreturns to The Moonlight stage as Billy Flynn. MacLeod is also co-directing the Moonlight production alongside James Vásquez. Corey Wright, recently appearing in the Broadway national tour production of CHICAGO, choreographs while JD Dumas is musical director and Kenneth Gammie is conductor. Tickets range in price $17 – $57 and are on sale now through VisTix at (760) 724-2110 and online at moonlightstage.com.

Chicago

7:

Roxane Carrasco, left , David Engel, and Terra C. MacLeod.

Chicago

8:

Roxane Carrasco , left, Regina LeVert, and Terra C. MacLeod.

Chicago 9:

Terra C. MacLeod and Randall Hickman.

Chicago 10:

L to R:(standing)

JD Dumas (Musical Director), Corey Wright (Choreographer), Kenneth Gammie (Conductor),

Steven Glaudini (Producing Artistic Director). Seated: Terra C. MacLeod (Co- Director & Roxie Hart), and James Vásquez (Co-Director)

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

CHICAGO features a score by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book byFred Ebb and Bob Fosse. This sexy, musical extravaganza features one show stopping hit after another, including “All That Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle,” “When You’re Good to Mama,” and many more.

As Matron “Mama” Morton, keeper of the jailhouse keys, Regina LeVert makes her Moonlight debut. Longtime Moonlight favorite and San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Craig Noel award-winner Randall Hickman takes on the role of Amos Hart (aka Mr. Cellophane), Roxie’s husband who agrees to take the blame for her crime. Elle H. Jacobs is Mary Sunshine and the cast is rounded out by Danielle Airey, Nicole Athill, Kalin Booker, Edgar Cardoso, Deborah Fauerbach, Tad Fujioka, Danny Hansen, Ty Koeller, Jacob Narcy, Tamara Rodriguez, Matthew Ryan, Amy Beth Schmiedel, and Tim Stokel.

Completing the production staff are Scenery Designer Plan-B Entertainment, Costume Designers Roz Lehman and Renetta Lloyd, Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Sound Designer Jim Zadai, Wigs Designer Peter Herman, Make-up Designer Gabe Nunez, Properties Coordinator Bonnie Durben, and Stage ManagerStanley D. Cohen.

CHICAGO closes out Moonlight’s 38th summer season which featured the record-breaking production MAMMA MIA!, the popular Disney hit NEWSIES,and thecritically-acclaimed artistic force THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. Earlier this summer, Moonlight Stage Productions announced its 39th season of THE PRODUCERS (June 12 – 29, 2019), MATILDA THE MUSICAL (July 17 – August 3, 2019), WEST SIDE STORY (August 14 – 31, 2019), and VICTOR/VICTORIA(September 11 – 28, 2019). For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.



Chicago – September 12 – 29, 2018

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. – Curtain at 7:30 p.m. – Tickets: $17 – $57

Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista – (760) 724-2110 – Web: moonlightstage.com

LUNA CAFÉ AT THE MOONLIGHT …The former Artisan Café has been rebranded as Luna Café and the theatre welcomes new operator Kitchens for Good, a non-profit organization that providesinnovate solutions in workforce training, healthy food production, and social enterprise. Luna Café offers pre-show dining outdoors on the Moonlight Patio where glimpses of the sunset can be seen before patrons take their seats for the show. The Café also offers delicious intermission snacks to all theatregoers including beverages. Menu information and online reservation can be made at lunacafevista.com.

PICNICKING AT THE MOONLIGHT…One of the most unique theatre-going experiences found anywhere is Moonlight’s lawn seating, allowing patrons to bring their own picnic suppers into the theatre and picnicking before the show. Lawn ticket holders receive a chair as part of their ticket upon entry to the theatre.

