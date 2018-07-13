Moonlight Stage Productions Presents San Diego Regional Premiere of DISNEY’S NEWSIES

Vista, CA (July 2018) – On the very day that the newsboy strike began on July 18, 1899, Moonlight Stage Productions will open its second show of its summer season, DISNEY’S NEWSIES. The San Diego Regional Premiere production will run July 18 – August 4 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. This new American musical features a Tony Award-winning musical score by Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by the Tony Award-winning Harvey Fierstein. Tickets range in price $17-$57 and are on sale now through VisTix at (760) 724-2110 and online at moonlightstage.com.

“Disney’s Newsies is not your average family-friendly show,” noted Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. “It’s based on a true historical event, the two-week newsboy strike of 1899 which began on the same date as our opening night. Combined with a powerful storyline, dazzling dance, and stirring music by the great Alan Menken, this musical celebrates actual historical events. We invite you to come cheer for the underdogs as they seize the day in this spectacular show.”

Moonlight’s production features a talented cast who have a mix of Broadway credits and regional theatre experience. Making his Moonlight debut as Jack Kelly, the leader of the newsboys, is Dillon Klena (2018 National Youth Arts’ Artist-of-the-Year attending California State University, Fullerton with numerous regional credits). In the role of Crutchie, a dedicated newsie, is Austyn Myers (Broadway and National Tour of Les Misérables; La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe, Lambs, North Coast Rep among others). As Davey Jacobs, a leader of the newsboys, the Moonlight welcomes back Scott Arnold (Sunset Boulevard, The Little Mermaid, and Titanic at Moonlight; San Diego Musical Theatre, The Welk, among others). As Les Jacobs, the pint-sized newsie is Noah Baird (professional debut at age six at The Moonlight in Fiddler on the Roof in 2012; recent credits include: Broadway, Matilda; TV: A Christmas Story Live! on Fox. Katharine McDonough (Frozen at the Hyperion and credits at Musical Theatre West, the Norris Theatre, and La Mirada) returns to the Moonlight to play Katherine Plumber, the ambitious young reporter. She last appeared at the Moonlight in All Shook Up as Natalie Haller. As Joseph Pulitzer, the Moonlight welcomes back Hank Stratton (Moonlight: Professor Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady in 2014; Broadway’s The Man Who Came to Dinner with Nathan Lane, Royal Shakespeare Company, and numerous television roles) to portray Joseph Pulitzer, the pompous owner of The New York World. Shirley Johnston (The Witch in Moonlight’s Big Fish; Starlight Theatre, San Diego Comic Opera, San Diego Lyric Opera, Lamb’s Players Theatre, Coronado Playhouse, and the Broadway Theatre among others) will play Medda Larkin, the owner of NYC’s Bowery Theatre who provides refuge to the newsies.

The creative team bringing Newsies to life includes Director Larry Raben (Moonlight’s Sunset Boulevard, Titanic, and Catch Me If You Can), Choreographer Karl Warden (Moonlight’s Little Mermaid, The Addams Family, Big Fish, and Catch Me If You Can – Craig Noel Award Winner); and Musical Director and Conductor Randi Ellen Rudolph (New York City-based with more than ten seasons at The Moonlight).

Rounding out the production staff are Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Sound Designer Jim Zadai, Costume Coordinators Carlotta Maloneand Crystal Burden, Properties Designers Kevin Williams and Bonnie Durben, Make-up Designer Kathleen Kena, Wigs Designer Peter Herman, and Stage Manager Brooke Baldwin.

When it opened on March 29, 2012, Newsies, was intended for a Broadway run of just 101 performances. But due to its popularity and fan following, the show was propelled to a run of 1,005 performances with more than one-million attending. The show received 23 major theatrical nominations – including eight Tony Award nods – and won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Score and Choreography.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged ‘newsies,’ who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right. Newsies is inspired by the real-life ‘Newsboy Strike of 1899,’ when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers The stage version introduces seven brand-new songs by the original team of Menken and Feldman, while keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including ‘Carrying the Banner, ‘Seize the Day,’ ‘King of New York’ and ‘Santa Fe.’

Newsies is the second show of Moonlight Stage Productions’ 38th season. The company recently closed its opening show, Mamma Mia!, which became the theatre’s highest-grossing show in its history. Later this summer, look for The Hunchback of Notre Dame (August 15 – September 1, 2018), and Chicago (September 12 – 29, 2018).

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

Disney’s Newsies

July 18 – August 4, 2018

Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Curtain at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $17 – $57

Moonlight Amphitheatre

1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Phone: (760) 724-2110

Web: moonlightstage.com

LUNA CAFÉ AT THE MOONLIGHT

The former Artisan Café has been rebranded as Luna Café and the theatre welcomes new operator Kitchens for Good, a non-profit organization that provides innovate solutions in workforce training, healthy food production, and social enterprise.Luna Café offers pre-show dining outdoors on the Moonlight Patio where glimpses of the sunset can be seen before patrons take their seats for the show. The Café also offers delicious intermission snacks to all theatregoers including beverages. Menu information and online reservation can be made at lunacafevista.com.

PICNICKING AT THE MOONLIGHT

One of the most unique theatre-going experiences found anywhere is Moonlight’s lawn seating, allowing patrons to bring their own picnic suppers into the theatre and picnicking before the show. Lawn ticket holders receive a chair as part of their ticket upon entry to the theatre.

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Gates open for picnicking and dining 90 minutes before curtain. Non-alcoholic beverages and food may be brought into the Amphitheatre. Parking is free.

ABOUT MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including Best Resident Musical for 2017’s In the Heights, Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista. Named “San Diego’s #1 Outdoor Theatre” by readers of ‘San Diego Magazine,’ Moonlight Stage Productions provides high caliber Broadway musical theatre each summer in the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties making the Moonlight a regional destination for Broadway musical theatre. The Moonlight’s season of Broadway musicals is produced in the picturesque Moonlight Amphitheatre, a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing so dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008- 2009. With a grand re-opening in June 2009, a state-of-the-art venue was revealed, which included modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM.