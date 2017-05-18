Moonlight Stage Productions Opens 37th Summer Season with Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida

June 14-July 1, 2017

Vista, CA (May 2017) – Watch as love unfolds in the bold musical Aida from Sirs Elton John and Tim Rice. The Moonlight premiere of Aida opens the 37th season of Moonlight Stage Productions from June 14-July 1, 2017. The enchanting musical production is based on the opera by the same name by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. The triumphant love story between an Egyptian prince and a slave transcends warring nations and brings a country together. Aida is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility she faces as leader of her people. The love Aida and Radames has for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity. Tickets range from $23 to $55 for all reserved seating and $17 to $22 for general admission lawn seating. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 760-724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.

Aida appeared on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in March 2000 and ran through September 2004. With more than 2,000 performances, the production was nominated for five Tony Awards in its opening year and won four, including Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. At the Moonlight, the show will be directed and choreographed by John Vaughan. Lyndon Pugeda is musical director and conductor.

“I am so proud for a number of reasons to open our 37th season with Aida,” noted Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. “First, it’s the opening show for what is our most diverse season in the Moonlight’s history. Second, Aida has been one of our most requested shows from audiences. Aida was the second musical from Elton John and Tim Rice after their megahit The Lion King. They took the original story idea in Verdi’s opera Aida, placed it in ancient times, and gave the show a rock retelling with dazzling and colorful sets and costumes. The show was a hit on Broadway with more than 2,000 performances. John and Lyndon are the perfect artistic team to helm this epic musical after they worked their magic on last summer’s Sister Act.”

The cast for Aida features: Daebreon Poiema (Aida), Richard Bermudez (Radames), Bets Malone (Amneris), Bill Ledesma (Zoser), Terrance Spencer (Mereb), Greg Nicholas (Pharaoh), Morie Williams (Amonasro / Ensemble) and Gabrielle Jackson (Nehebka / Ensemble). Rounding out the cast are Marquell Edward Clayton, Deborah Fauerbach, Desiree Noel Gillespie, Reggie Hutchins, Gabrielle Jackson, Erin Li, Milan Magaña, Jessica Mason, Sebastian Montenegro, Koda Montoya, Joy Newbegin, Greg Nicholas, Pierre-Daniel Petit Frére, Marco Puente, Kenny Ramos, Janissa Saracino, Chad Takeda, E.Y. Washington, and Arianna Young.



CALENDAR INFORMATION:

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida – June 14 – July 1, 2017

NOTE: June 14 – June 25: Wednesday through Sunday nights; June 28 through July 1: Wednesday through Saturday night – Performance at 8:00 p.m.

Gates open for picnicking and dining at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket price range $23 to $55 for all reserved seating (general lawn is $17 to $22 and includes lawn chair provided at entry. Additional general lawn discounts for children, seniors, military) . Web: moonlightstage.com – Box Office Phone: 760-724-2110

PICNICKING AT THE MOONLIGHT … One of the most unique theatre-going experiences found anywhere is Moonlight’s lawn seating, allowing patrons to bring their own picnic suppers into the theatre and picnicking before the show. Lawn ticket holders receive a chair as part of their ticket upon entry to the theatre.

ARTISAN CAFÉ AT THE MOONLIGHT … The Artisan Café offers pre-show dining outdoors on the Moonlight Patio where glimpses of the sunset can be seen before patrons take their seats for the show. The Café also offers delicious intermission snacks to all theatregoers including beverages. To view the Café’s menu, visit moonlightstage.com. For information and reservations, call 760-828-0596.

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE … 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Gates open for picnicking and dining 90 minutes before curtain. Non-alcoholic beverages and food may be brought into the Amphitheatre. Parking is free.

ABOUT MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS… Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards among others, Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista. Named “San Diego’s #1 Outdoor Theatre” by readers of ‘San Diego Magazine,’ Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre each summer in the 2,000-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from San Diego County, Southern Riverside County and Orange County. The Moonlight’s season of Broadway musicals is produced in the Moonlight Amphitheatre, a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing so dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. With a grand re-opening in June 2009, a state-of-the-art venue was revealed, which included modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM.

The remainder of the 2017 Summer Season includes:

The Little Mermaid – Music by Alan Menken – Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater – Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements. Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions – July 19 – Aug. 5, 2017 – Moonlight Premiere – Performance at 8 p.m.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, and Part of Your World. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human, Prince Eric, in the world above and bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.



Sunset Boulevard

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber – Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton – Based on the Billy Wilder Film

Aug. 16 – Sept. 2, 2017 – San Diego Regional Premiere – Performance at 8 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Silent movie star Norma Desmond longs for a return to the big screen, having been discarded by tinsel town with the advent of “talkies.” Her glamour has faded in all but her mind. When she meets struggling Hollywood screen-writer Joe Gillis in dramatic circumstances, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion. Based on the 1950 film noir classic by Billy Wilder that starred Gloria Swanson and William Holden, the musical received seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and features some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most soaring melodies including, With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye, and others.

In the Heights

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda – Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes – Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sept. 13 – 30, 2017 – Moonlight Premiere – Performance at 7:30 p.m.

From Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the current Broadway hit Hamilton, In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. In the Heights is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.