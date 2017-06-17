MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES 2018 SUMMER SEASON:



MAMMA MIA, DISNEY’S NEWSIES, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, AND CHICAGO

ALL COMING TO THE MOONLIGHT STAGE FOR THE FIRST TIME

VISTA, CA (June 2017) – For its 38th Summer Season in 2018, Moonlight Stage Productions will produce four shows that are new to its stage at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The season will open with the ABBA inspired musical Mamma Mia! (June 13 – July 1, 2018), then present the popular Disney musical Newsies (July 18 – August 4, 2018). Next is the epic retelling of the classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame (August 15 – September 1, 2018) which received its American premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The season concludes with the dazzling Chicago (September 12 – 29, 2018), the longest-running American musical on Broadway.

“The 2018 season has everything Moonlight audiences want and more,” said Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. “We are excited to offer to our audiences titles that have never been seen before on our stage. Nobody can argue with the popularity of Mamma Mia, and it’s the perfect breezy opener to our season next year. The remaining shows of the summer are bold and tell some of the greatest stories in musical theatre. Newsies is particularly inspiring and tells one of the great turn-of-the-century stories about social injustice, a subject that is still topical today. Hunchback had its birth locally at the La Jolla Playhouse and is the only collaboration between Alan Menken and Steven Schwartz. Chicago is a title I’ve longed to produce at Moonlight and one of our most requested shows.”

Subscriptions for the 2018 season will go on sale in January, followed by single tickets going on sale in March.

MAMMA MIA! – June 13 – June 30, 2018 – San Diego Regional Premiere

Come have the time of your life at the ultimate feel-good musical that has entertained more than 54 million people worldwide! You’ll have the time of your life at this smash hit show that combines ABBA’s greatest hits, from “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All” and more into an enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship. Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past to the island they last visited 20 years ago. What unfolds is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

DISNEY’S NEWSIES – July 18 – August 4, 2018 – San Diego Regional Premiere

They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines! Newsies is a high-energy explosion of song and dance based on the popular 1992 film which became a hit Broadway musical in 2012. It features an incredible score by Alan Menken and is based on the thrilling true story of the Newsboy strike in 1899, when a bunch of rag tag orphans took on the mighty Joe Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, nearly bringing down the city of New York. The musical features many of the beloved songs from the movie while introducing eight new songs.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME – August 15 – September 1, 2018 – Moonlight Premiere

From the Oscar-winning team of Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell)comes the lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero. The sweeping story follows deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo and his adventures during the annual revels of the Feast of Fools, where he is treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. She alone sees the beauty beneath his exterior, and her kindness lays the foundation for a redeeming friendship that brings its own rewards.

CHICAGO – September 12 – 29, 2018 – Moonlight Premiere

Making its long-awaited Moonlight debut, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: knockout dancing, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about fame and scandal, and one show-stopping song after another. Winner of six Tony Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations worldwide, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The story of fame, fortune, and acquittal features sizzling lyrics by Fred Ebb and a dazzling score by John Kander which sparked the original immortal staging by Bob Fosse. Chicago always delivers.

Moonlight Stage Productions is currently producing its 37th season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre: Elton John and Tim Rice’sAida (June 14 – July 1), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 19 – August 5), Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard (August 16 – September 2), and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights (August 16 – September 2).

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com, or call 760.724.2110.

Moonlight Stage Productions is the award-winning cultural arts program of the City of Vista producing at the City owned state-of-the-art Moonlight Amphitheatre.