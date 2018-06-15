Moonlight Stage Productions Adds MAMMA MIA! Performance

Vista, CA (June 2018) – Moonlight Stage Productions announces it has added an additional performance of “Mamma Mia!” to meet ticket demand for Tues., June 26 at 8 p.m. This is the second performance that has been added to the schedule. Tickets for the June 26 and all other performances of “Mamma Mia!” are on sale now in person at VisTix (200 Civic Center Dr., Vista), by phone at (760) 724-2110, and online at moonlightstage.com. “Mamma Mia!” opened Moonlight’s 38th season on June 13 and will be on stage through June 30, 2018.

Following “Mamma Mia!,” the Moonlight will present the San Diego Regional Premiere of Disney’s ”Newsies” (July 18 – August 4, 2018), and the Moonlight premieres of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (August 15 – September 1, 2018) and “Chicago” (September 12 – 29, 2018).

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.