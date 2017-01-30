Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Moonlight Stage Productions 2017 Season

Moonlight Stage Productions 2017 Season

By   /  January 30, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE JANUARY 28 AT NOON

Subscription packages to Moonlight Stage Productions’ 2017 Season will go on sale Saturday, January 28 at Noon. We are thrilled to announce that we have added an additional performance of each musical on the third Wednesday night. This addition opens up the incredible opportunity to purchase excellent seats.

Order by phone at 760.724.2110, or in person at VisTix.
Please note that we are open special Saturday hours on January 28 from Noon
until 4:00 pm.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Kids in the Garden at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

Read More →