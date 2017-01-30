SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE JANUARY 28 AT NOON Subscription packages to Moonlight Stage Productions’ 2017 Season will go on sale Saturday, January 28 at Noon. We are thrilled to announce that we have added an additional performance of each musical on the third Wednesday night. This addition opens up the incredible opportunity to purchase excellent seats. 760.724.2110 , or in person at VisTix Order by phone at Please note that we are open special Saturday hours on January 28 from Noon until 4:00 pm . » Click here for the 2017 Line-up

» Click here for Subscription Information