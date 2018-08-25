Moonlight Cultural Foundation- Private Dinner Opportunity Drawing & More!

Package includes one (1) private dinner for up to twelve (12) guests at the beautiful Vista Valley Country Club private dining room and one (1) Prime Orchestra Seat in Row A, Seat 2 for naming rights. The dinner includes a multi-course meal. Entertainment will be provided by Moonlight Stage Productions. The engraving of the seat plaque will remain in place until 2030, when renewals will be offered, at that time the seat will be available for re-naming at the advertised price. Seat naming rights do not include use of the seat for performances, unless purchased through the VisTix Ticket Office. For additional information, please call (760) 630-7650 or visit www.moonlightfoundation.com. Drawing will be held Fall 2018. Dinner must be redeemed by March 31, 2019, advanced reservations required based on availability. Need not be present to win; winner will be contact via telephone. This ticket has no cash value and cannot be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. IRS publication 526 states all costs of games of chance are not tax-deductible.

Or give us a call at (760) 630-7650!