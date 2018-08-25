Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Moonlight Cultural Foundation- Private Dinner Opportunity Drawing & More!

Moonlight Cultural Foundation- Private Dinner Opportunity Drawing & More!

By   /  August 25, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Package includes one (1) private dinner for up to twelve (12) guests at the beautiful Vista Valley Country Club private dining room and one (1) Prime Orchestra Seat in Row A, Seat 2 for naming rights. The dinner includes a multi-course meal. Entertainment will be provided by Moonlight Stage Productions. The engraving of the seat plaque will remain in place until 2030, when renewals will be offered, at that time the seat will be available for re-naming at the advertised price. Seat naming rights do not include use of the seat for performances, unless purchased through the VisTix Ticket Office. For additional information, please call (760) 630-7650 or visit www.moonlightfoundation.com. Drawing will be held Fall 2018. Dinner must be redeemed by March 31, 2019, advanced reservations required based on availability. Need not be present to win; winner will be contact via telephone. This ticket has no cash value and cannot be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. IRS publication 526 states all costs of games of chance are not tax-deductible.

Or give us a call at (760) 630-7650!

 

Moonlight Cultural Foundation | P. O. Box 2497Vista, CA 92085
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on August 25, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 24, 2018 @ 12:05 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North San Diego County Association of Realtors Names Tommy Thompson Chief Executive Officer

Read More →