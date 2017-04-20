Moonlight Cultural Foundation Community Connection

41K raised for Moonlight Amphitheatre …On Thursday, March 9, 2017, the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary presented a check to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation for $41,597.42 as a result of the auxiliary’s 2016 fundraising efforts.

The Moonlight Angels 2016 Co-Presidents Barbara Meech and Becky Kwock presented the check to Moonlight Cultural Foundation CEO, Toria Watson, and 2017 Co-President, Jeff Pashby, who is managing shareholder at The Lund Team, Inc.

The funds directly benefit Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s arts programs, including the City of Vista’s award-winning community treasures, Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Youth Theatre, with the mission to keep theatre arts thriving in Southern California.

Congratulations, Angels!

Save the Date! Moonlight Foundation Gala Saturday, June 3, 2017

“We have an exciting season of theatre and music in store for audiences in 2017! The annual Moonlight Cultural Foundation gala offers a unique and intimate opportunity to experience the riches coming to the Moonlight Amphitheatre this summer.Gala attendees will be treated to performances by Moonlight Stage Productions’ award-winning actors and songs from a diverse range of super talented musicians. There will be something to appeal to everyone… and all in support of North County San Diego arts programs.” —Toria Watson, CEO 6:00 – 7:00 PM VIP Event & Silent Auction on the Moonlight Patio

$250 Regular $200 Early Bird (Limited to First 50)

Let’s help each other to keep up the good work. Tickets are limited, so use this convenient link today to reserve your seats!

UNDER THE SEA GALA TICKETS

In Spring, everything is full of promise… Each year we aspire to an even bigger and better season for the Moonlight. Please help us reach our goals for 2017 with a Gala, Show or Season sponsorship. We thank you in advance for your support!

Please call Toria Watson for more information: 760.630.7650

An Evening with Spencer Day 7 pm June 10th at Avo Playhouse in Vista.

Grab your girls, guys or significant other and spend a sizzling summer evening with sultry singer-songwriter, Spencer Day, at the AVO Playhouse in Vista, Calif.

The one-night-only concert is Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Read More Your ticket purchase supports MCF fundraising efforts…

Proceeds benefit North County San Diego arts programs supported by the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, including the City of Vista’s award-winning community treasures, Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Youth Theatre.

The concert featuring Spencer Day is generously sponsored by Kent Leithold, director of first impressions, for the Vista Chamber of Commerce. Tickets

Love theatre? We want to hear your ideas!

Are you interested in hosting an event to raise funds for Moonlight Stage Productions and Arts Education? Do you have an event already planned that we could work together on?

Holiday parties or food and wine event

Business networking and happy hours

Golf tournaments and sporting events

Fashion shows

Please contact Toria Watson, CEO 760.630.7650 | Email

Join us for a “Stroll down Memory Lane” of 25 years! Moonlight Angels Spring Luncheon

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 – 11:30 am – 2:30 pm atVista Valley Country Club

Browse among the Themed Opportunity baskets on display. Lunch will be served at 12 noon. Silent and Live Auctions and Delightful Afternoon Entertainment featuring The Magic of the Moonlight: Past, Present and Future.” Tickets $60. Call to reserve your table of 8 now! For more information or to make reservations, call Carol Lightner at 760.734.4444

MYT presents James and the Giant Peach Jr.

Moonlight Youth Theatre, winner of numerous National Youth Arts Awards, announces open casting auditions for their Spring/Summer production of James and the Giant Peach Jr., with performances at the AVO Playhouse June 23 – 25, 2017.

We will have a cast size of approximately 35. Appointments for our casting auditions are available to singers, dancers and actors ages 7 through 18.

Audition Questions mike@moonlightyouththeatre.com 760.500.3620

The Children’s “Under the Sea” workshop was a rousing success… as you can clearly see from this sea of smiling faces! For information about future programs, please contact Mike Bradford, Director of Arts Education Outreach mike@moonlightyouththeatre.com |760.500.3620

Coming Soon!

For Summer Theatre Camp information, contact Mike Bradford, Director of Arts Education Outreach

mike@moonlightyouththeatre.com 760.500.3620

Summer 2017 at the Moonlight!

June 14 to July 1, 2017 – “Aida” Verdi opera rock version by Elton John July 19 to Aug. 5, 2017 – “The Little Mermaid” Alan Mencken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Doug Wright Aug. 16 to Sept. 2, 2017 – “Sunset Boulevard” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, Christopher Hampton Sept. 13-30, 2017 – “In the Heights” Lin-Manual Miranda Read More

Interested in finding out more about being a Moonlight supporter? Please call Toria Watson at 760.630.7650