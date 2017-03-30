Moonlight Cultural Foundation Announces New Board Co-Presidents

VISTA, CA – March, 29, 2017 – The The Moonlight Cultural Foundation (MCF) has appointed Jeff Pashby and Jon-Paul Hunten as the 2017 board of directors’ co-presidents to help lead the foundation through the year, implementing new initiatives, programs and performances. The Moonlight Cultural Foundation is the premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting culture and diversity through theatre in North County. With a strong focus on North San Diego arts programs, the foundation’s main initiatives are youth theatre training programs and supporting the City of Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions and its annual summer season of Broadway musicals.

“I’m honored to serve as CEO of this dynamic organization, and fortunate to have such talented board leaders working alongside me,” said Toria Watson of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. “We will continue the great strides we have accomplished over the past few years. We will also look for new and innovative ways to serve our donors and members, and represent the best long-term interests of all community stakeholders.”

Jeff Pashby resides in Carlsbad, CA and has been a Moonlight Cultural Foundation board member since April 2014. He is currently the managing shareholder at The Lund Team, Inc., which is a family-owned and operated real estate company in North San Diego County. Pashby quickly moved up the ranks at The Lund Team, Inc. from intern to one of the top salespersons of the company. While majoring in economics at the University of California, Irvine, he passed the California Bureau of Real Estate state exam at only 18 years old to become one of the youngest licensed real estate agents in California. He eventually went on to receive two back-to-back scholarships from the California Association of Realtors. Pashby received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from University of California, Irvine and graduated magna cum laude. Pashby joined The Lund Team, Inc. in 1997 and has since been a vital member of the team, participating in more than $400 million in closed real estate transactions since 2002.

“I am honored and excited to serve our community as co-president of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation,” said Jeff Pashby. “Together JP and I will leverage our individual strengths to lead MCF forward in 2017!”

Jon-Paul “JP” Hunten is also a resident of Carlsbad, CA and has been a MCF board member since April 2014. Hunten is passionate about the arts and their benefit to the community. A native of El Cajon, Hunten is an internationally recognized and awarded arts entrepreneur and performer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in music and a Master’s degree in business, leadership and organizational studies from Azusa Pacific University. Hunten is also the founder and executive director of JP Hunten Music (JPHM), which provides live music for prominent events. JPHM was founded on the premise that live music has a transformative power in the human experience and the power of the performing arts is in people. Based on that understanding, JPHM has a mandate to educate and empower people in, and through the arts by its Charitable Giving Initiative. Hunten is pleased to express these values through his service to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation.

“I’ve enjoyed my community involvement and am actively looking for ways to be helpful to others,” said Hunten. “I’m honored to serve as new co-president of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. Teamwork makes the dream work!”

The 2017 MCF Board of Directors consists of members of different business and arts backgrounds, including Pashby and Hunten who will guide the foundation through the new year. Foundation programs and beneficiaries include: Moonlight Stage Productions, Boys & Girls Club of Vista, Moonlight Youth Theatre, Moonlight Angels Auxiliary, Vista Unified School District, local military personnel and families, and a host of local non-profit organizations. Learn more about the board and the organization via www.moonlightfoundation.com

ABOUT MOONLIGHT CULTURAL FOUNDATION … Established in 1974, Moonlight Cultural Foundation is the premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting culture and diversity through theatre. With a strong focus on North San Diego arts programs, the foundation’s main initiatives are youth theatre training programs and supporting the City of Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions and its annual summer season of Broadway musicals. With financial, marketing, and program support from the foundation, Moonlight Stage Productions is regarded as one of Southern California’s most professional and mature arts institutions, and position Moonlight Amphitheatre as a cultural destination location.

Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s sponsors include: Muriel & Hans Schiff, Forte For Children, Issa Family Foundation, Tri-City Medical Center, Datron World Communications, Modern Builders Supply, County of San Diego, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Vista Valley Country Club, Lili & Art McIntire, Atlantic & Pacific Management, J W D Incorporated, Scripps, Nordson, and Scatena Daniels Communications.