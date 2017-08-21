Moonlight Cultural Foundation Announces Hiring of New Directors

Vista, CA (August 2017) — The Moonlight Cultural Foundation announced today the appointment of Steve Schaeffer as the new Executive Director and Justin Jorgensen Vierela as the Director of Development. Schaeffer assumed his duties as Executive Director on August 14, 2017 and Vierela will transition to the team on September 1, 2017. Both gentlemen come with a wealth of fundraising experience, a passion for the arts, and are also alumni of Moonlight Stage Productions.

“Relocating to join MCF is a homecoming for both Steve and Justin,” said MCF Co-President Jeff Pashby. “Steve was Assistant Director in the inaugural 1986 and 1987 seasons of the Moonlight Youth Theater, and Justin grew up in Vista and spent many summers in the box office at the Moonlight. We are confident that the synergy between Steve and Justin, along with the leadership of Steve Glaudini and Colleen Kollar Smith at the Moonlight, will take MCF and the theatre to new heights.”

Steve Schaeffer has a rich theatrical background in New York City including Broadway, Off- Broadway, and over 20 years of production, fundraising, and managerial experience. Schaeffer joins the Moonlight Cultural Foundation from the Off-Broadway Theatre Company, The Civilians, where he served as the Director of Development. Prior to that, Schaeffer served as the Director of Special Events at the Tony Award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company for seven years. While at Roundabout, Schaeffer produced over 40 events each season and created cohesive departments, clear leadership, and substantive programming that enhanced the donor’s experience and lead to increased fundraising. His professional experience also includes work at the MCC Theatre, the Atlantic Theatre Company, Stage Door Manor, and the Harlem School of the Arts. He holds a B.A. Theatre Arts from University of California, Los Angeles.

“After two decades of fundraising for some of New York City’s top not-for-profit theaters both on Broadway and off, I’m thrilled to be back at The Moonlight Amphitheatre where my theater career began,” shared Schaeffer. “The Moonlight has always held a special place in my heart as a place that both launches theatre careers and brings Broadway caliber productions to San Diegans in one of the country’s most unique settings. My goal as Executive Director at the Moonlight Cultural Foundation is to help realize the artistic vision of Artistic Director Steve Glaudini and make The Moonlight both a nationally-recognized, must-see theater destination for its summer season of musicals, and a vital source of artistic programming for local residents year-round.”

New Development Director, Justin Jorgensen Vierela, joins the Moonlight Cultural Foundation from his position as the Sponsorships and Special Events Coordinator for the Utah Shakespeare Festival. In his role there, Vierela carried out and coordinated numerous corporate sponsorship campaigns, and worked to create innovative giving models. Through the implementation of his initiatives, the Festival’s endowment has grown and continued to thrive. Prior to that, Vierela served as the Director of Connectivity for the Carlsbad-based theatre company, New Village Arts. While at NVA, Vierela coordinated, supervised, and expanded supplemental programming and activities, and collaborated with community partners. Vierela holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts in Acting and Directing from Concordia University in Irvine, CA, and a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Administration from Southern Utah University.

“I have been an audience member at the Moonlight Amphitheatre since attending for the first time with my grandparents in 1991,” said Vierela. “Joining the team at The Moonlight Cultural Foundation is a dream come true. I can’t wait to jump in and raise vital funds for a theatre company that enriches our community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Justin back to the west coast and to the Moonlight family,” said Moonlight Stage Productions Artistic Director, Steve Glaudini. “Each with a strong background and proven track record in raising support for some of the nation’s top regional theatres, they bring with them a complimentary set of skills that will serve the Moonlight as we continue to grow. As the fundraising arm of the Moonlight, MCF provides the additional support necessary for us to provide the quality productions our audiences have come to expect from us. With Steve and Justin and a stellar Board of Directors at the helm, we know great things are ahead.”

Established in 1974, The Moonlight Cultural Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization with a mission to raise funds for the support of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. In addition to providing funds for Moonlight Stage Productions, MCF also presents Moonlight Youth Theatre, an educational program that provides high-quality, professional theatrical training for young people ages seven to 18. Each year Moonlight Youth Theatre helps hundreds of young actors pursue their dreams by producing stage productions and theatrical workshops. MYT also offers a Youth Internship Program which aligns technical theatre professionals with students who are interested in all aspects of theatre but wish to remain “behind the scenes”. Internships are available in all areas of theatre production including Directing, Musical Directing, Choreography Lighting Design, Sound Design, Make-Up and Costume Design, Stage Management and also with the Orchestra.

The Moonlight Cultural Foundation provides critical funding to ensure the highest possible production quality, marketing, and vital capital expansion and improvement for both Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Youth Theatre.

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards among others, Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista. Named “San Diego’s #1 Outdoor Theatre” by readers of ‘San Diego Magazine,’ Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre each summer in the 2,000-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from San Diego County, Southern Riverside County and Orange County. The Moonlight’s season of Broadway musicals is produced in the Moonlight Amphitheatre, a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people.

Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing so dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. With a grand re-opening in June 2009, a state-of-the-art venue was revealed, which included modern stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM.

For more information on supporting Moonlight Stage Productions, and helping to preserve the joy of live theatre for future generations, visit www.moonlightfoundation.com or call (760) 630-7640.