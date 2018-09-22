The pop-up arts festival celebrates beach culture and the local arts scene.

Encinitas CA – Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach. It’s a pop-up arts festival on the sand on Saturday, September 29, 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. The event is free of charge, with free parking, and all are welcome to attend.

Annually, the founding of the city of Encinitas in 1986 is acknowledged each fall. Come celebrate Encinitas, spend time together with friends and family and enjoy what’s typically the best beach weather. Round up your friends and head to the Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas’ coolest beach party of the year.

At 2:00 pm, the Park Dale Players children’s theatre will get the party started with a rousing performance from the hip-hop musical, It Happened in the Hood. At 2:20 pm, the Super Sonic Samba drummers and dancers will bring in the spirit of Mardi Gras with authentic Brazilian samba on the sand. At 3:00 pm, the “yacht-rock” band High Tide Society will recreate 70’s and 80’s hits from artists like Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, Air Supply, Toto, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, and more.

In addition to entertainment, an Artist Expo will feature original art by local artists, kids can enjoy face painting and cool give-away beach balls, and delicious food will be available for purchase.

Presented by the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. Special thanks to event sponsors AMR Ambulance Service, Dudek, EDCO, and Scripps.

For more information, visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com, call 760-633-2740, or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.