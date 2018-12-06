Moonlight Announces 2019 ClubM Line-up

Vista, CA (December 2018) – ClubM expands its 2019 line-up by adding a fourth show to its indoor cabaret venue at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The series opens January 19 with headliner Lorna Luft in a concert packed with popular selections from the Great American Songbook. The daughter of the legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft’s career has encompassed appearances in stage, film, TV, and the recording studio. Luft will share stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond. Tickets are $85 and includes an elegant three-course dinner before the concert.

In “Kiss & Tell,” the Valentine’s themed cabaret on February 1, favorite couples of the San Diego theatre scene will sing love songs, and dish about what it is like to work onstage and off with your partner in life. Scheduled to appear are Katie and Bryan Banville, Kyrsten and Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Katie Sapper and Charlie Gange, and Colleen Kollar Smith and Lance Arthur Smith. Technology will reunite partners separated because they are appearing in shows out-of-town. While Nancy Snow Carr and Steven Glaudini will appear at ClubM, they will be joined virtually by their spouses: Geno Carr from New York where he is appearing in Broadway’s “Come From Away,” and Bets Malone from Palm Springs where she is appearing in “Honky Tonk Laundry.” Elan McMahan is Musical Director and Pianist. Tickets are $30.

Spencer Day: The Look of Love continues the Valentine’s theme on February 16 when the celebrated singer brings his band to perform his new show.The Look Of Love, explores love gone right, love gone wrong and, of course, love that’s fit for song. This versatile show features original compositions, and inventive takes on new standards from the Cardigans, as well as classics like Cole Porter and Burt Bacharach. Spencer and his jazz combo are sure to get even the most cynical romantics in the mood Tickets are $60 for reserved table seating and light appetizers, or $30 for general seating.

After his triumphant starring role in 2018’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage, David Burnham returns with his cabaret act “Mostly Broadway” on March 2. The star of Broadway’s Wicked, The Light in the Piazza, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, David will take you on a musical journey with songs and tales from the Great White Way and beyond. “Broadway star David Burnham unleashes a strong, confident baritone that soars into the tenor range. Burnham gives a joyously electric performance,” raved the San Francisco Chronicle.

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

An Evening with Lorna Luft – Sat., Jan. 19, 2019 – Doors Open 6:00 pm – Performance 7:30 pm Dinner Seating (three-course dinner, cash bar) Tickets $85 – ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

Kiss and Tell – Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 – Doors Open 6:30 pm – Performance 7:30 pm – Lounge Seating (cash bar) – Tickets $30

ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

Spencer Day: The Look of Love – Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 -Doors Open 6:30 pm -Performance 7:30 pm – Pub Seating (reserved table seating, tray passed appetizers for $60, reserved seating only for $30; cash bar). Tickets: $60/$30

ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

David Burnham: Mostly Broadway – Saturday, March 2, 2019, Doors Open 6:30 pm, Performance 7:30 pm – Pub Seating (reserved table seating, tray passed appetizers for $60, reserved seating only for $30; cash bar). Tickets: $60/$30

ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre- 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista – Phone: (760) 724-2110

Web: moonlightstage.com