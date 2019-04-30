Vista, CA — The Moonlight Angels Spring Luncheon “Costume Couture” was held on Wednesday, April 24th at Vista Valley Country Club. Co-Chairs Sharon Folmer and Becky Kwock welcomed the many guests in attendance.

All Photos by Edith Jones

Mistress of ceremonies Jane-Penne, Angels committee chair introduced the VIPs and began the program. A Fashion show of various worn in plays from the Moonlight. Models of the costumes were City Manager, Patrick Johnson; Moonlight Cultural Foundation President, Jeff Pashby; Vista Fire Department, Chief Jeff Hahn; Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rachel Beld; Datron World Communications , Diana Aaron; Datron Tradeshow Manager, Jennifer Barter.

Other models included Moonlight Angels board members: Justin Vierela, Emma Nossal, Becky Kwock, Jane-PenneMorse, Mary Trotta and Carol Jungerheld. Announcing the models and costumes from the shows were Jennifer Bradford, Moonlight Cultural Foundation Executive Director and Justin Vierela Director of Development.

L-R: Steve Claudini, Carllotta Malone and Colleen Kollar Smith

Jennifer Bradford and Justin Vierela presented the Moonlight Lifetime Achievement Award to Carllotta Malone for her commitment and dedication to the organization.

Performing music from the plays for the fashion show were: Kevin Hafso Kappman, Bethany Slomka, Kyrsten Hafso Kappman, Luke Harvey Jacobs.

Beautiful center pieces at each table were for auction which included two seats for any performance in the coming 2019 Moonlight season.